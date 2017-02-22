Eagles goalkeeper pitching shutouts, thriving on pressure

The Mansfield Lake Ridge boys soccer team was tied for first place in District 10-5A after Friday’s draw with Lancaster, and keeper Andrew Willhoite is a big part of the reason why.
A first-team all-district selection in 2015-2016, Willhoite has helped the Eagles defense to five shut outs in eight district games heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with Mansfield Summit, his sixth shutout in a 3-0 win, and coach Cory Elolf said Willhoite has been a rock for Lake Ridge in goal.
“He is a good leader on and off the field, Elolf said. “Andrew’s a competitor that competes hard at practice every day. He is a great mentor to our younger keepers, and provides stability and helps our back line stay strong.”
Willhoite said that he has been pleased with the way his team has played throughout the first half of district competition and said he does his part to try to set a good example.
“I try to bring my experience and leadership to this team to help the underclassmen grow as people and as soccer players,” Willhoite said.
Though he does not intend to pursue soccer beyond high school, Willhoite is headed to Sheffield University in the United Kingdom in the fall to study sports management.
The Lake Ridge senior, who is also a member of the bowling team and German club, said he chose the position of goalkeeper because of the challenges it presents.
“As I keeper, I love the pressure,” Willhoite said. “The feeling of making a save while being the last line of defense for the team is one of the best feelings in the world.”
In order to maintain the type of success the Eagles have enjoyed to this point, Willhoite said it comes down to execution.
“We must stay focused and consistent,” Willhoite said. “A few times this year, we’ve almost been complacent to where we are in the district, but we have to stay focused, especially in this district, if we want to make a run in the playoffs.”
Willhoite’s Favories
Favorite Sports Team: Arsenal F.C. or New England Patriots
Favorite Athlete: Michael Ballack
Favorite Food: Crawfish
Favorite Movie: Braveheart
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Book Currently Reading: The Iliad
Favorite Musical Group: Maroon 5
