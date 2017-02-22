Legacy infielder continues to be a tough out

Most players set personal goals to hit a specific batting average, but Erin Keating of the Mansfield Legacy softball team is taking it one step further.
When Keating struck out just one time last season — in the regional quarterfinals against Frisco — this year’s targets don’t leave much room for error.
“My personal goal is to make minimal errors in the field,” Keating said. “My top goal is to not strike out all season.”
Not too shabby for any player.
Keating, now entering her senior year as a four-year starter, was an all-district second team selection in her freshman year and moved up to first team in her sophomore year. Her junior season yielded a district Utility Player of the Year honor as well as an academic all-district acknowledgment.
Not striking out is one thing, but getting needed hits are another, and Keating isn’t lacking there.
She’s hitting .522 through the first 10 games of the season.
Her sophomore year, Keating finished with a .476 average, and in her junior year she hit .419 but was .522 in the team’s eight playoff games.
Hitting is the strength of Keating’s game, she feels. But she’s had plenty of time to hone her game.
“I’ve never been to a hitting coach,” she said, “but my parents have worked with me since I was 4.”
“Erin is the most consistent player we have,” said Legacy head coach Amie Prater. “She was extremely vital to last year’s success.”
And Keating is doing whatever she can to help the Lady Broncos succeed this year, too. Last year she was the third baseman but has moved to first base this season.
Keating said her position preference is “wherever I’m needed.”
Already, though, Keating is giving credit to second baseman Cameron Augilar for making her transition successful.
“She always has my back if something goes between my legs,” Keating said. “With the defense we have backing me up, I’m pretty comfortable and they pick me up when I need it.”
The only other area that Keating is focusing on is her voice.
“I need to be more vocal,” she said. “It’s not that I’m not vocal, but I’m not the loudest one and need to be more of a leader.”
Each year, freshmen learn who the leaders are and try to follow their lead, Keating said.
“That’s who you want to be like, and the underclassmen follow,” she said.
One of the leaders Keating tried to emulate was graduated standout Reagan Wright.
That leadership factored into how Keating wears her eye black now.
“The first time I did eye black, I messed up on the horizontal line,” Keating explained. “Reagan had to help me out, and that’s where the two (vertical) lines really came into place. From that point on, I no longer did my own eye black. Reagan did,” she admitted.
Keating and the other six seniors are working hard to make an impression on the underclassmen with their effort and by making a state tournament appearance.
“It’s kind of setting in now and we want to make this year our best. We’re not holding back and going 100 percent,” she said.
