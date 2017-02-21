Legacy swimmer caps standout career with state silver

Mansfield Legacy’s Haley Yelle earned two medals at last weekend’s state swim meet, and while the result was not what she had hoped for, her high school career was nothing short of phenomenal.
Yelle won a silver medal in the girls 200 yard freestyle event with a time of 1:47.90 and took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:50.80.
Yelle, who has committed to Texas A&M, has won eight medals at the state level in high school swimming competition, including one gold and seven silvers.
Yelle was hoping to make it a gold sweep at state this season, and Legacy coach Nick Johnson said he could not be more proud of his senior swimmer.
“Haley is an incredible swimmer and an even better person,” Johnson said. “I am proud of her and her performance this weekend. She has had a great high school career, and I have no doubt she will continue that success at A&M in the fall.”
Yelle was not the only Broncos swimmer on the medal stand, as Jon Jameson won a bronze medal in the boys 500 freestyle event with a time of 4:33.95.
He also finished sixth in the boys 500 freestyle event with a time of 1:42.50.
The Legacy boys 400 freestyle relay team of Caden Williams, Eric Stelmar, Nirodha Sok and Jameson finished fifth with a time of 3:11.92, and Sok (59.37) finished fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke for the Legacy boys.
Stelmar finished eighth in the boys 100 back with a time of 52.60.
The Legacy boys 200 freestyle relay team of Sok, Williams, Keanan Prowell and Vincent Sok finished ninth with a time of 1:28.83 in the consolation finals.
Legacy’s Dalton Mix finished eighth in the boys 1-meter dive with a total of 370.50 points.
Hunter Jaynes of Mansfield Lake Ridge finished second in the 1-meter dive on the boys side with a total of 295.55 points, and teammate Kyle Sanchez was not far behind, finishing sixth with 285.50 points.
Lake Ridge’s James Leibham finished ninth at state in the boys 500 free with a time of 4:42.16 in the consolation finals.
The Mansfield Legacy boys finished fifth overall as a team at the state meet.
In the 6A division, Mansfield’s Sara McClendon finished sixth in the girls 500 yard freestyle event with a time of 4:57.42 and 10th in the girls 200 free with a time of 1:51.59 in the consolation finals.
