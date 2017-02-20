Timberview, Legacy gear up for Rounds 3 and, hopefully, 4

Each week of the girls basketball playoffs brings the promise of one, and the hope of two, games to extend the postseason.
Mansfield Timberview and Mansfield Legacy continued their postseason this week but have aspirations of a late-week game, too.
Timberview faces Crowley on Monday and expects to be taking on the winner of the Frisco Lone Star and The Colony victor in the Region II semifinals.
Likewise, Legacy was to face Burleson Centennial with hopes to be playing on Friday against the winner of Frisco Liberty and Prosper.
Last week, the teams each nabbed a pair of playoff wins to continue their respective quests.
Timberview beat Arlington Seguin, 73-37, and then beat South Oak Cliff, 75-41.
The match-up with Crowley was to be a real test for the Lady Wolves, something they’ve lacked in the first rounds.
While Crowley may be overshadowed by Timberview’s No. 2 state ranking, Lady Wolves head coach Kit Martin knows it would be a mistake to overlook its Round 3 foe.
Of course, coaches know at this stage of the season, those taking their pairing for granted may be staying at home the next round.
Crowley beat Waxahachie and Seagoville in the two rounds and was the District 9-5A champ.
In the other regional quarterfinal game, both The Colony and Frisco Lone Star were also respective district champions squaring off.
Legacy knocked off Cleburne 65-60 and Dallas Adams, 49-27, in the first two rounds, and next up is Burleson Centennial. Centennial knocked Mansfield Summit out in the first round with an upset win, 56-47.
The fact that Centennial faced a common opponent (Summit) didn’t give Lady Broncos head coach Michelle Morris much concern.
This late in the season, you can’t look at reciprocal opponents, she said.
Morris said the focus wasn’t so much on Centennial or the next potential round bringing either Frisco Liberty or Prosper.
“We just need to play Legacy ball,” Morris said. “We’re prepared and we just need to execute. The only opponent we need to worry about is ourselves.”
Both Liberty and Prosper were district runners-up to Lone Star and The Colony, respectively.
Summit, the runner-up to Timberview, can attest to cherishing each opportunity, but the Lady Jaguars are beginning to let the early playoff wound heal and look ahead.
“The loss was disappointing, and I feel for my seniors,” said Summit head coach Dawn Mailloux-Smith. “We have a good young group returning who had the opportunity to learn this season and play some great competition.
“Our hope is that the disappointment in our early exit from the playoffs will fuel the fire for our returning players to work hard in the off season and get back down to business in 2017-2018.”
