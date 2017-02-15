Lady Broncos out to solidify reputation

If you asked people to name area girls soccer teams with six playoff wins over the past two seasons, most of those lists probably wouldn’t include Mansfield Legacy. But the Lady Broncos are among the rare few to have advanced to the regional tournament the last two years, and have sights firmly set on making it three.
Legacy graduated just one starter from last year’s club that lost to Frisco in the regional semifinal. With so many returning players, it’s easy to see why the bar was high coming into the season.
“Expectations were really high, especially since we’re not rebuilding this year,” senior Peyton McGee said. “We sort of have our team set from last year and have a lot of returners.”
Aiding matters is that the Lady Broncos moved up a large sophomore class that played on the junior varsity squad last year, giving Legacy depth across the board at most positions.
“We knew were getting almost everybody back and we have a bunch of sophomores who were on the JV last year that we felt could contribute this year, and that’s turned out to be the case,” head coach Heather Wilson said. “They’ve done really well. We’re not a big team, but our kids are all about the same skill level. We have a lot of talent and are fortunate to have a lot of depth at each position that we can move through to keep fresh legs when we need to.”
“I think people don’t really recognize us. I feel like we have something to prove and I think we’re off to a good start to make that point clear to everybody.”
- Peyton McGee, Legacy senior
The Lady Broncos have come roaring out of the district gate to a 7-0 record, including a victory over local rival Mansfield Lake Ridge — which, by the way, also has six playoff victories over the past two seasons.
“There’s always a healthy competition when we play Lake Ridge,” McGee said. “Both teams always go really hard when we compete with them. I wouldn’t say there’s hatred there, but there’s definitely a sense that on the field we hold nothing back.”
There’s still a long way to go to match or surpass the success of pervious Legacy teams, but Wilson is enjoying this ride so far because of how her squad is going about it.
“They’re really fun kids and it’s been really fun to watch how the seniors have embraced the sophomores,” she explained. “As a senior, when you have a bunch of sophomores coming in getting time, that can be a little bit too competitive or kids are worrying too much about their own playing time. We really haven’t had that. All of our first-year varsity players, it feels like they’ve been on varsity for a long time. I credit that to our upperclassmen.”
McGee being among those upperclassman; she was once a young freshman on the varsity squad. Over the past three years, she’s witnessed and has been a part of the program’s growth.
“It’s meant a lot,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot girls come through and seen us grow not only in a soccer sense, but as a family. We’re all very close and have a great bond. I think that helps us when we step on the field to know we have each others’ backs. As a senior, I just have to sort of make sure that continues after this season.”
And perhaps before she leaves Legacy, McGee can help establish the school as a mainstay in the local soccer powerhouse conversation. Because so far, despite their success, the Lady Broncos still feel under-appreciated.
“Most definitely,” McGee said. “I think people don’t really recognize us. I feel like we have something to prove and I think we’re off to a good start to make that point clear to everybody.”
