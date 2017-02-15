Summit girls soccer has a ‘Shark’ lurking on the pitch

At just 5 feet tall, the shark patrolling the Mansfield Summit girls soccer fields might do well to sport a dorsal fin to help her stand out.
But Hanna Longshore has taken her nickname “Shark” to heart since it was given to her at the age of 7.
Longshore said she earned the moniker due to her aggressive play and the name has followed her ever since.
“I love being called Shark, because it’s been such a big part of my life,” Longshore said.
The senior midfielder said the height difference works to her advantage when coupled with her pressing style of play.
She said her center of balance is lower and she’s more adept at getting the ball from taller players.
Longshore’s style of play has been developing since that start as a youngster. She’s also been a member of Liverpool FC Fort Worth as a defender in select play.
The years of playing both varsity and club have helped Longshore and her teammates know what to expect from many opponents.
What it also means is that wherever she goes, Longshore hears a familiar instruction shouted by opponents: “Get Shark.”
Even with a disappointing season thus far for Summit, Longshore knows that part of her role is to serve as a mentor for the other players.
Longshore was a captain last year as well and is focused on helping create a sustained culture of success for the Lady Jags. Staying after school to help train and work with the younger players is common for Longshore.
“We try to keep them motivated and to not get discouraged,” she said. “You may see the score during a game, but it doesn’t show how we really play. We do a lot better, but the score doesn’t reflect it. We have to keep our heads up and know we gave it our all.”
Also, realizing this will be her last cycle through the district schedule coming up, Longshore said she’s been able to reflect back on her four years at Summit.
It was in Longshore’s freshman year that the Lady Jags made their most recent appearance in the playoffs.
“It’s been a real challenge. I had it all in front of me, playing with skilled teammates, and now I’m the one,” Longshore said in giving back to the younger players at Summit.
“They (the younger players) can come to us, or us to them, to talk about anything,” Longshore said. “It will help carry us through the season.”
When the season concludes, Shark won’t hang up her cleats. Longshore has committed to play at the University of Houston-Victoria next year. The commitment takes a bit of weight off her shoulders as she concludes her high school schedule.
“My parents tell everyone they see,” Longshore said of her decision to continue playing soccer into college.
Still, though, the season has games remaining for Summit to prove a few things.
So watch out for the Shark.
