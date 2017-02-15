Mansfield ISD swim teams clean up at regionals

The regional swim and dive meets ran last weekend, and once again, the Mansfield schools failed to disappoint.
Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit and Mansfield High all qualified athletes for the state meet and should be bringing home some hardware.
The Lake Ridge boys won a regional championship while the girls finished second at the meet, and coach Blake Kahla said he could not be more proud of his teams’ effort.
“I was very excited to see most of the swimmers set personal best times,” Kahla said. “It was also exciting to see that all six relays would be moving on to the state meet. Overall we had three women’s relays advance to state with Khadijah Brown qualifying with two individual swims. We also had three men’s relays advance to the state meet with James Leibham qualifying in two individual swims. It was exciting to see the boys team clinch the region title over a tight race with the Legacy men.”
Rhiannan Boseman (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Khadijah Brown (200 IM, 100 Free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Caitlin Libed (200 medley relay), Katie Mercer (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Kylie Sheppard (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Jordyn Williams (200 free relay), Alexis Boseman (400 free relay) and Sofia Minotti (1 meter dive) all qualified for state on the girls side.
On the boys side, Jeff Gordon (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Bryce Johnson (10th) – 200 free relay, 400 free relay), James Leibham (200 IM, 500 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Alex Minor (200 free relay), Chris Morales (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Mitchel Sabourin (200 medley), Hunter Jaynes (1 meter diving) and Kyle Sanchez (1 meter diving) all qualified for state.
The Legacy swim and dive team finished second on the boys side and sixth on the girls side at regional meets, and coach Nick Johnson said his teams had a good showing.
“Both teams performed well,” Johnson said. “Haley Yelle was named Female Swimmer of the meet. She won both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. The boys team won five of the nine individual events and all three relays.”
Jeff Jameson (200 free, 500 free), Dalton Mix (1 Meter Diving), Keanen Prowell (Relay swimmer), Sam Sok (200 IM, 100 BR), Vincent Sok (200 IM), Eric Stelmar (100 free, 200 Backstroke), Caden Williams (50 free, 100 free) and Haley Yelle (200 free, 500 free) all qualified for the state meet for Legacy.
Summit’s Grace Mutterer also qualified for state in the Girls 100 breaststroke event.
In the 6A division, Mansfield High School also had an excellent showing at region, finishing second on both the boys and girls sides, and coach Matt Bold said he was pleased with his teams’ effort.
“We started off with numerous good swims in prelims and set ourselves up well to have several more big swims in finals on Saturday,” Bold said. “This team has great senior leadership, and when the Seniors went out and took care of business early in prelims, it set the tone for how we were going to compete all weekend long.”
On the girls side Sara McClendon (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay), Lauren Thompson (100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, Maddie Mechling (100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay), Payton Arber (400 freestyle relay) and Ryan McClendon (200 medley relay) qualified for state, and Andrew Limpert (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle) qualified for state.
