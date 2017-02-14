Tigers soccer player to fulfill two dreams

Nicko West will get to fulfill two dreams this coming fall — playing Division I soccer and serving the country he loves.
The Mansfield High School senior has played forward and midfield for the Tigers boys soccer team and was recently accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he will be playing soccer next school year.
West, who was originally pursued by Northwestern, Tulsa, Wisonsin and Memphis, said that it was a recruiting trip last year to Annapolis, Maryland that sealed the deal for the Midshipmen.
“I visited the U.S. Naval Academy and was blown away immediately,” West said. “The leadership, physical requirements, academic excellence and discipline were impressive to me, but the most important thing to me was the chance to serve my country. Right after my trip, I discussed it with my family and I decided that the U.S. Naval Academy was the best place for me to further my academic and soccer career.”
The Naval Academy won a Division I championship in men’s soccer in 1964 and were national runner-ups in 1963. The Midshipmen reached the NCAA tournament as recently as 2013.
Coach John Fazekas said he could not be more proud of West and said his ability on the field certainly warrants the opportunity to play at the DI level.
“Nicko brings exceptional skills, leadership and experience to our soccer program,” Fazekas said. “Nicko is a talented soccer player. He has been a mentor to many of our players throughout the years. This summer and throughout the beginning of the school year, he has organized voluntary practices after school or running sessions before school to help the team be prepared for the season.”
West was the offensive MVP in District 8-6A last season and said that he has been fortunate to compete in both high school and club soccer for several years.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was four years old, and throughout that time I’ve played at the highest and most competitive levels,” West said. “With that, I have learned to compete, and I feel like I bring a competitive mindset to the team, both physically and mentally.”
West also plays for the Dallas Texans Soccer Club.
Fazekas said he is very proud of West and what he has been able to accomplish and said that he has made quite the impact on the Mansfield boys soccer program.
“When talking to future Tigers, I will use Nicko as an example of what it takes to be able to reach your goals and dreams,” Fazekas said. “I will talk about goal-setting, the positive influence he has on his teammates and the respect he has earned by giving maximum effort in the pursuit of his goals. This will be his legacy at Mansfield High School.”
West’s Favorites
Favorite Team: Liverpool F.C.
Favorite Athlete: Hannah Webb
Favorite Food: English Muffin Egg Sandwich with Orange Juice
Favorite Movie: The Notebook
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Book Currently Reading: Toughness by Jay Bilas
Favorite Musical Performer: Michael Buble
