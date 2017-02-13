Timberview, Summit, Legacy could see familiar faces

Local teams finished first through third in District 10-5A girls basketball as Mansfield Timberview collected another undefeated district season and claimed another championship.
Timberview finished 14-0 and will head into the Class 5A Region II brackets as the favorite to advance.
But Mansfield Summit as the second-place seed and Mansfield Legacy, the third-place team, could easily challenge for a trip to the state tournament.
Getting there could mean matchups against familiar teams. In the first round, Timberview will face former district foe Arlington Seguin.
Timberview head coach Kit Martin said facing a long-standing opponent can be an advantage in terms of preparation.
“Familiarity with a coach and a team’s system is always helpful,” she said.
That familiarity can be beneficial, but in this case, Martin knows her players are in for a fight.
“I know that Courtney’s (Phillips) teams will always play hard and I know that she will try a variety of things to catch you off guard,” Martin said of her colleague and counterpart at Seguin.
The first round for Summit and Legacy will present challenges as well, as they will face Burleson Centennial and Cleburne respectively.
Summit will come into the playoffs after dismantling Midlothian in the final game, 61-34.
With a win over Burleson Centennial, the Lady Jaguars would face the winner of North Dallas and Dallas Conrad.
Legacy, which was pushed to overtime before winning 64-61 over an emotionally-charged senior night team in Lake Ridge, will carry that pressure experience into the playoffs.
Cyliest Smith scored 27 for Legacy in the win, while Lyric Turner and Harmoni Turner scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
A Lady Broncos win would pit them against the winner of Bryan Adams vs. Thomas Jefferson in the second round.
The pairings seem favorable for Summit and Legacy if they play to their potential. If they prevail, look for a third-round rematch of the Lady Broncos and Lady Jags.
On the other side of the bracket, Timberview’s potential second-round game would be against the victor of the South Oak Cliff and Dallas Wilson pairing.
In the third round, there’s a potential for the Lady Wolves to face fourth-place district finisher, Waxahachie.
Martin mentioned that last year’s regional semifinals loss still sticks in the minds of the Timberview contingent.
“We have been fueled by last year’s playoff loss,” she said. “We will go into every game with a fighter’s mentality. We know we have to perform at a high level defensively in order to achieve our goals.”
