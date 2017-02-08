Timberview supporting cast preps for playoff run next season

The senior night festivities last Friday were 10 hours away, but the Kleenex box was already empty in the Mansfield Timberview basketball girls basketball team’s locker room.
The four seniors and their underclassmen teammates became emotional, and some of the supporting players behind the Lady Wolves senior standouts are realizing their time is drawing nigh.
Much has been said about the stellar season of Chennedy Carter, the Timberview guard who is helping lead the team to a district title and into another playoff run.
But there are others, like junior Lauryn Thompson, who are keeping the opponents from being able to quadruple-team Carter.
Thompson, though, doesn’t feel as though she and her teammates are in a secondary tier.
“I don’t really think anything of it. I just play my game and my teammates do, too,” Thompson said. “I step up and play along with her level. [Carter] expects me to rebound and since she plays at a high level, it pushes us to be as good as she is. I became better as a player because she’s so great. Others get recognition, too. It’s not just her, but others on the team, too.”
“It’s hitting me hard. I already started crying. Those seniors are who I came in with, and I’ve known them since middle school.”
Taylah Thomas, one of the four seniors with Carter, has stepped up and joined Thompson as a key rebounder for the Lady Wolves.
The two are just over six feet tall and can control the boards while Carter, Trelynn Tyler and Jari Ward add offense.
Ward, a senior, has stepped up her output lately in another strong supporting role for Timberview.
Thompson is looking to add another first team all-district honor this season while keeping a double-double average as her goal.
But the reality that the team will soon be on her shoulders is already setting in for Thompson.
“I think about it all the time,” Thompson said of returning next year as a four-year starter. “I’m going to be the head of the team and they’ll look to me. I’m getting myself ready to handle the leadership and pressure and holding everyone together and accountable.”
In terms of feeling devoted to the four seniors, Thompson said the meeting on Friday morning evoked tears from everyone.
“It’s hitting me hard. I already started crying. Those seniors are who I came in with, and I’ve known them since middle school,” she said.
“We’re just finishing out game-by-game and haven’t been talking about the playoffs yet,” Thompson added.
Now that Timberview has clinched another district title, the mindset has shifted to finishing in order to prevent the heartbreak of last year’s regional finals loss — the only one of the season.
That adversity has helped Thompson and others take their work more seriously, she said, in hopes of not having to feel the dejection of coming up short again.
“It changed our mindset to be tougher and to work harder. We don’t want to feel that way again, for sure,” Thompson said.
“We’ve got a whole other mindset to be state champions.”
