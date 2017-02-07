Legacy gets back in the saddle, claims 3rd seed

The Mansfield Legacy girls basketball team got back on the horse after a stumble last week and showed it’s ready for the playoffs.
The Lady Broncos had stubbed their toes against Lancaster the previous week and took Mansfield Timberview to the end before losing 69-63.
Legacy showed no residual soreness as it plowed past Waxahachie, 77-56.
The final game of the regular season had Legacy playing at Mansfield Lake Ridge early in the week.
The win over Waxahachie gave Legacy the tiebreaker over the Lady Indians for third place. It may not need that advantage, as Waxahachie had to face Timberview (13-0) in its regular season finale.
The win gave Legacy a bit of peace of mind going into the Lake Ridge finale.
“We’re not waiting, depending on everyone else like last year,” said Legacy head coach Michele Morris. “We’ll be ready for the first round.”
The matchup with bi-district opponents from District 9-5A appears to put Cleburne on the bracket against Legacy, should Cleburne get past Burleson this week.
Showing that Legacy can play with most anyone, the Lady Broncos made Timberview reach deep to pull out the win.
“We played well and never quit,” Morris said. “We shot the ball well and did every little thing, like blocking out and playing transition. We opened everyone’s eyes on the team that if we do the little things, we can hang with anyone in the state.”
Legacy was up 34-32 at the half and added a point of margin, 44-41, at the end of third period.
Timberview then outscored Legacy by nine points to forge the winning margin.
Morris added that the girls are peaking at the right time and are ready to start a whole new season — the playoffs.
“We’re excited about what the playoffs hold,” Morris said.
Still, with Lake Ridge on the horizon, Legacy wasn’t taking anyone for granted.
“We know what’s at stake, and they have the confidence in themselves to carry that energy into the playoffs,” Morris said.
Mansfield Summit, 10-3, was also staying focused as the regular season winds down.
“The Waxahachie game was a wake-up call for us to get focused,” said Summit head coach Dawn Mailloux-Smith.
Winning two games on the road last week (Lancaster and Red Oak) helped get things moving again in the right direction, Mailloux-Smith said.
“We’re on the right track and we’re excited about senior night against Midlothian, but the outlook is that every game is a playoff game. There’s no time to warm up our shooting. We’re redirected and refocused.”
The pairing for Summit looks to be Burleson Centennial for the first round playoff game should the standings hold true for District 9-5A.
Timberview will look to close out a perfect district season when it takes on Waxahachie. With the win, Timberview should take the state’s top ranking into the postseason.
The Lady Wolves are looking to post a 14-0 District 10-5A mark and set themselves up for a first-round game against a familiar foe.
The District 9-5A fourth place team is currently Arlington Seguin, a former district-mate with Timberview until this season.
Mansfield will close out its season at Arlington Sam Houston. The Lady Tigers have already posted a win over the Lady Texans earlier in district.
It hasn’t been the type of season Mansfield may have hoped for, but the Lady Tigers could end the season on a high note with another victory.
