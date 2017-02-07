Tigers enter final three-game stretch fighting for playoffs

The Mansfield boys basketball team had a chance to clinch a playoff berth at Arlington Lamar last Friday, but let it get away in a 64-57 loss. The Tigers are still in decent shape for the postseason, though, among a group of three teams fighting for two spots from 4-6A.
“We still feel good about our situation, and our guys are playing good team basketball,” Tigers coach Jason Speakes said. “We’re healthy and our guys have settled into comfortable roles. Everybody has a pretty good idea about what their minutes are going to be and who’s to shoot the ball, and their individual roles are pretty clearly identified at this point.”
Of the three remaining games on Mansfield’s district schedule, two of the teams have previously beaten the Tigers — Arlington Sam Houston and North Crowley. Sandwiched between them is a meeting with Arlington Bowie, which sits tied with the Tigers in the district standings.
“I’m still really confident in the team,” senior guard D.J. Whiteside said. “We had a slip-up on Friday, but we’re the kind of team that isn’t going to get down about it. We have another game Tuesday, so we’re already looking forward to that one.”
“That one” could be considered a grudge match. Sam Houston earned its only district victory of the season against the Tigers in a 51-49 win on Jan. 13.
“Motivation for this game shouldn’t be too hard to find,” Speakes noted.
In one of the quirks of Mansfield’s results this season, the Tigers were not only the only win for Sam Houston, but have accounted for the only loss of district leaders Arlington Martin.
“That shows me and should show our kids that when we do come to play, we’re a force to be reckoned with,” Speakes said. “But when we don’t come focused and locked in and prepared, then we can be very vulnerable.”
The coach also pointed out that two of the final three games are in the comfortable confines of the Mansfield High gym. The Tigers are 10-1 at home this season — 5-0 in district play — and yet just 6-13 away from home.
“When we play at home, we really like our chances and feel good about things,” Speakes said.
Of course, when it comes to the postseason, home games are hard to come by.
“We’ve had struggles winning away from home, and I keep telling our guys that if and when we make the postseason, we’re most likely going to be playing a game that’s not at Mansfield High,” Speakes said. “It’ll be a neutral-site type of situation. So we’ve got to show the maturity and discipline and concentration to go win some road games, or at least win at a neutral site.”
Whiteside thinks he knows what the difference is for the team.
“At home we just play with a little more energy,” he said. “We come out with a little more fight and intensity. We just have to find a way to come up with that same intensity on the road.”
Two wins this week puts the Tigers into the playoffs. But for Mansfield to stay there a while, they’re going to need more consistency in a couple of areas.
Whiteside would like to see more consistency in the team’s mental approach.
“The games that we’ve won, we’ve been really sharp with our attention to detail,” he said. “We’ve been intense and more focused. That hasn’t really been as consistent as we’d like it to be.”
For Speakes, it needs to be a defensive adjustment.
“We’ve got to find a way to make our opponents earn every bucket,” he said, noting how many easy points Lamar got last Friday. “If we don’t get better on that end of the floor — one, we won’t make the playoffs — and two, if we do make the playoffs, it will be a very short stay. So we’ve got to be more consistent on defense, no matter what we’re doing.”
