Eagles to meet Wolves with season on the line

When the Mansfield Timberview and Mansfield Lake Ridge boys basketball teams hook up on Friday, it will be an important game for one team — and a crucial game for the other.
Timberview is having an outstanding season to this point, ranked No. 1 in the state according to Max Preps among 5A teams as of Jan. 31.
Lake Ridge coach Donte Wilson said he is certain that his team will have its hands full with the Wolves, but also knows that his guys are looking forward to the game.
“Timberview is one of the best teams in the state, and I expect them to continue to be that,” Wilson said. “I expect us to be excited about competing against one of the best teams in the state.”
The Eagles had pulled their district record to 5-5 with a victory over Red Oak last Tuesday to give Ridge a one-game lead over Midlothian heading into their Friday match up with the Panthers.
With a loss to Midlothian last Friday, Lake Ridge is 5-6 and tied with the Panthers for the fourth and final playoff spot. Each of the last three district games is crucial now.
Wilson said that his team has been played well as of late, but added there is always room for improvement.
“We feel good about where our team is, but there is still work to be done,” he said.
For Timberview, coach Duane Gregory said he expects a good game from Lake Ridge as well, and said that it is usually an interesting game when the two pair up.
“Lake Ridge is always an intense and physical contest,” Gregory said. “The familiarity between the two programs always factors into that.”
Gregory acknowledged the significance of the game for both teams and said the fact that both teams are from the same district only intensifies the rivalry.
“Anytime you play an MISD team, it’s a big deal,” Gregory said. “The fact that playoff positioning is on the line for both teams will only add to that. We talk about trying to control the controlables and block the other stuff out. Those things out of our control will sort themselves out on their own.”
Gregory said he has been pleased with the continued progress the Wolves have made this season and said his players continue to push themselves with every game and practice.
“I feel like we are progressing and getting better, which is what you want this time of year,” Gregory said. “We have some things to clean up so we can develop consistency over four quarters. The guys know what we need to do and how we need to do it and are focusing on those details.
“As long as our chemistry is strong and we are trying to play the game the right way, I am hopeful we can continue to move our game to higher levels.”
