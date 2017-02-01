Lady Tigers face daunting ‘Arlington district’ in soccer

After winning a district title last season, the Mansfield girls soccer team finds itself in new company for 2017. Like the other MHS athletic programs, the Lady Tigers now compete in “the Arlington district.” That means to match last year’s regular-season success, they’ll have to unseat the local ruler in power — Arlington Martin.
“The kids want their playoff shirts to say ‘back-to-back district champs,’” Mansfield coach George Velten said.
Martin, meanwhile, boasts a string of four consecutive district titles. In fact, the Lady Warriors have lost only two district games over the course of the last four seasons. Something will have to give.
“It’s a new challenge coming to this district,” Velten said. “Arlington Martin is a perennial powerhouse and kind of the standard-bearer.”
The Lady Tigers will got their first crack at Martin on Tuesday, losing 2-0 in a match that could go a long way to determining the eventual champion of District 4-6A.
“We approach it one game at a time and think like that, but we also recognize the success Martin has had and the reputation they have,” senior co-captain Hannah Webb said before Tuesday’s game. “We definitely acknowledge them as a quality opponent.”
It’s not only Martin that will pose a challenge in 4-6A. There are also physical teams like Arlington, which held the Lady Tigers to a draw last Friday before eventually winning in a shootout.
“I am looking forward to the new district,” fellow senior co-captain Avery Underwood said. “It’s nice to play teams we haven’t played before. It keeps us in check and makes us better as a team.”
“We’re definitely excited to play some new teams,” Webb added. “Some of us have friends and teammates who go to those schools, so it’s fun to play against them. And, really, just new competition that we can see how we stack up against them.”
Mansfield is much the same squad it was a year ago, having graduated only a pair of senior players. That allowed the team to pick up rather quickly entering this season.
“I feel like we are ahead of where were last year,” Underwood said. “The more time we got to play with each other, the better our team chemistry and the more we know each other’s tendencies.”
The Lady Tigers navigated their pre-district schedule without a loss, including five shutouts. Velten said the primary thing he’s looking for now is just more consistency and to remember to play their own game, noting how Arlington seemed to force Mansfield into playing a style and tempo that doesn’t suit it.
Even though Tuesday’s loss against Martin will have significant implications for district standings, Velten doesn’t want the team putting too much into one match.
“The goal in Mansfield is always to challenge for a district title,” he said. “Honestly, though, even though we want to challenge for a district title, the main goal is to make the playoffs. If you finish in fourth place and suddenly hit your stride, you can still go on to win a state championship. That’s what Flower Mound did last year.”
“The kids want their playoff shirts to say ‘back-to-back district champs,’” he added, “I get that, but we also just want to make sure we have a playoff shirt.”
