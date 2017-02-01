Tigers to fight for playoff berth on Friday

The Mansfield boys basketball team continues to impress in District 4-6A, and its next game is going to be one of the most important games of the season for the Tigers.
Mansfield will travel to Arlington Lamar at 7:30 p.m. on Friday to take on the Vikings in a game that could go a long way toward determining which team makes the postseason.
“We beat Lamar in our other district match up earlier in the year,” coach Jason Speakes said last week. “That is the only thing that separates us in the district standings, the edge we gained in that victory. We are both very similar teams, from overall record to personnel to style of play.
“It’s a really even matchup. We held serve on our home floor the first time, and I’m sure Lamar expects to do the same on their home floor. It will be a high-stakes, emotional game with a lot on the line.”
The Tigers defeated Lamar 62-47 on Jan. 10 at Mansfield, with Garret Shaw leading the way in scoring with 22 points and D.J. Whiteside adding 17 points in the game.
Abdel Adebo, Evan McCarthy, Mason Schott and Alex steward all combined for 23 points for the Tigers.
In spite of the double-digit victory, Speakes said his team is not taking anything for granted against a team that is essentially fighting for its playoff life.
“Lamar is a solid ballclub,” Speakes said. “They didn’t play their finest game the first time. Several of their top players struggled. That won’t happen the second time around. Our kids know we will get Lamar’s best effort next time, and that we need to be prepared.”
The Tigers improved to 6-3 in district competition with last week’s sweep of Fort Worth Paschal and Arlington, and Speakes said the atmosphere on the team is very good at this point.
“We’ve put ourselves in position to make a run at a postseason berth,” Speakes said. “With only a handful of games remaining, now is the time to close the deal.”
Whether or not the Tigers will make the postseason is still to be determined, but Speakes said one thing that is for sure is that his team has to play better on the road.
“We feel good about where we are,” Speakes said last week. “The one thing that is a lingering concern for us is how we perform on the road. We are undefeated (4-0) at home in district play, yet only 1-3 away from Mansfield High. We need to exhibit the maturity and focus required to go and be successful on the road. I’ve got tremendous confidence in our guys to get it done.”
