Week of upsets keeps home stretch interesting in Mansfield ISD

Last week’s look at the Mansfield ISD girls basketball game of the week asked if the “unthinkable was possible” in District 10-5A.
Well, yes and no was the answer.
Upsets in competitive district play are almost anticipated.
Mansfield Timberview held true to form and pushed past Red Oak and Midlothian, winning by 20 and 22 points, respectively.
But as noted previously, there’s a reason why they’re called upsets.
Mansfield Summit and Mansfield Legacy were victims. But as quality teams do, they’ve stayed committed to being focused at the task at hand – a playoff spot.
Summit fell to Waxahachie, 41-37, but came back to beat Lake Ridge, 53-45.
In the Waxahachie game on the road, Summit went in at the half tied at 15-15. A dismal final quarter saw the Lady Jaguars outscored by nine points, erasing a five-point cushion.
The Lady Jags got back on the horse and took out their frustrations on Lake Ridge in Friday’s game.
Summit (8-3) still holds onto second place behind Timberview as Legacy faltered, also.
The Lady Broncos stumbled against Lancaster after a solid outing against Midlothian.
Now, Mansfield Legacy, 7-4, must get back on track in a formidable week against Timberview and Waxahachie.
Legacy had to face Lancaster short-handed on the road, but head coach Michelle Morris wasn’t looking for excuses.
“It was maybe a wake-up call for us,” Morris said, saying the mental side will be a focus the rest of the way. “We will have to come out stronger and harder. The focus is on district first and then the playoffs.”
The Lady Broncos should be back at full strength this week.
Morris noted that her Legacy squad can sew up third with a win over Waxahachie.
“If we take care of business,” she noted.
Dawn Mailloux-Smith, head coach at Summit, said the Waxahachie loss and the Lancaster win over Legacy had a two-way impact as the Lady Jaguars face Lancaster this week.
Lancaster’s upset win may catch Summit’s attention as well as getting their own wake-up call in the loss to the Lady Indians.
“The second half of district is always tougher, and I have a young team when it comes to varsity experience,” Mailloux-Smith said.
Young talent, when zeroed-in, can still win, as Summit has shown.
In addition to Lancaster, Summit will play at Red Oak on Friday.
Timberview, 11-0 in district and 26-2 overall, is using the remaining district games to prep for the playoffs.
“The message we are sending to our team is that we are preparing for the playoffs with every game,” said Timberview head coach Kit Martin.
That level of intensity could prove problematic for remaining foes Legacy, Lancaster and Waxahachie.
“Offensive execution and defensive effort and teamwork are paramount to us at this point of the season,” Martin added. “We need to finish the regular season strong and keep momentum going.”
Mansfield Lake Ridge will take on Midlothian and Red Oak this week before winding up the season next Tuesday hosting Legacy.
Mansfield added a win to its district total with a 39-37 win over Fort Worth Paschal last week.
Halei Wortham had 19 points for Mansfield, while teammate Maryam Adeniyi adding 13 points.
The Lady Tigers were hosting Arlington Martin before traveling to Arlington Lamar on Friday.
