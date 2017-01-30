‘Core 4’ a longtime anchor for Mansfield girls soccer

2:18 Horse knocked out at Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo Pause

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:05 Watch an unforgettable father-daughter dance at wedding in McKinney

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:43 Drone video captures killer whales feeding on a shark

0:21 Two men shot to death overnight in Dallas apartment

1:58 O.D. Wyatt stays in mix for district title

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:30 'This is what democracy looks like,' DFW protesters chant