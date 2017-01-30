‘Core 4’ a longtime anchor for Mansfield girls soccer

Strong programs have developed continuity through solid players over the years who set the standard and create a culture of success. Look no further for a case-in-point than the Mansfield girls soccer team.
A quartet of four-year starters has brought the Lady Tigers along and is again giving Mansfield a contending team as the district season gets underway.
Bailey Bender, Alexis Thomas, Avery Underwood and Hannah Webb have become the core for the Mansfield program. The Core 4.
Not only have Bender, Thomas, Underwood and Webb been four-year starters, but they’re part of the top 3 percent academically in their senior class this year. It seems the drive to excel on the field and in the classroom has created an even tighter bond.
Webb said the four spend a lot of time studying together as well.
“It’s helped all our friendship,” Webb said. “We hang out for homework and study groups. It helps form a closer-knit group.”
With similar goals in both soccer and academics, Bender said the girls are driven to be like one another. The mutual respect has helped develop the four into best friends, even with a senior class of over 500 students. But the four aren’t locked in a closed circle unto themselves.
“It’s been a great experience and we’ve had a lot of different types of girls that we’ve played a lot of soccer with,” Thomas said. “I’ve made friends with girls I wouldn’t have gotten to talk to otherwise.”
The Core 4 aren’t the only seniors setting a model for the younger players and leading the team.
Mansfield has a baker’s dozen of seniors, all helping set an example and putting in the work on the field and at school.
“I know everyone is going to work just as hard,” Bender said. “It makes it easy to do my job.”
Each of the four were asked about their strengths on the field and the analysis quickly came from one of the other girls.
“Bailey has such integrity in everything she does,” Underwood said. “She just never gives up.”
“Hannah has the ability to read the forwards,” Thomas said of Webb. “She makes smart defensive moves. She’s the core of the back line.”
“Avery is the smartest player on the field,” Bender said of Underwood, a defender.
And Webb sets the tempo on the field, Thomas said.
“She’s always available on the field and scoring. She’s a natural leader on the field,” Thomas said.
The Lady Tigers, for all their prowess on the pitch, have not advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs in their tenure. That’s the obvious goal before these seniors leave Mansfield.
“The only thing to stop us is ourselves,” Bender said.
And when they do leave, it will be a difficult adjustment for the four girls to manage. Next year, there will be no slacking off.
Underwood has signed to play soccer at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas; Webb is slated to play at Oklahoma State and major in mathematics; Thomas will attend the University of Texas with aspirations of gaining entry to the McCombs School of Business; and Bender will attend the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
“We’ve talked about it,” Underwood said. “It will be hard not seeing each other.”
