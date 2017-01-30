Wolves junior stands out by being complete player

The Mansfield Timberview boys basketball team is one of the top 10 programs in the state among Class 5A teams, and Chris Mullins is a big part of the reason why.
The Timberview junior is one of the more well-rounded players in the area, and coach Duane Gregory said that Mullins contributes a lot to the team on both sides of the ball.
“Chris brings a lot of experience and leadership,” Gregory said. “He has been on the varsity since he was a freshman. He consistently has been one of our best defenders. I think that is something he takes a lot of pride in. Timberview has always been strong when it comes to defense and rebounding, and Chris lead the charge in that.
“He is a very active, well-rounded player. He scores for us, he is our second-leading rebounder and is second in assists. He’s a great student academically and has a positive impact on the Timberview campus.”
“One of the things I enjoy about Chris is that he is focused and diligent about working hard, but I think he also takes a step back occasionally to enjoy the journey that he is on.”
Mullins said he is pleased with how things have unfolded to this point and said he wants to do whatever he can to help his team win ball games.
“I believe the season is going very well,” Mullins said. “We are playing as a team and clicking very well offensively, and more importantly, defensively. I try to bring what is needed to the game that helps us win. If that is scoring, defending, rebounding or facilitating the ball to my teammates, I’m just trying to win.”
Mullins said his objectives for this season are twofold.
“As a team, the goal is to make it to state and win the whole thing,” Mullins said. “But we take it one game at a time. Personally, I’d like to get recognized as all-state again.”
Gregory said that Mullins an important cog in his team’s success this season and said that something he really appreciates about the junior shooting guard is that he does not take himself too seriously.
“One of the things I enjoy about Chris is that he is focused and diligent about working hard, but I think he also takes a step back occasionally to enjoy the journey that he is on,” Gregory said. “He genuinely enjoys his Timberview coaches and teammates, and that makes the experience more meaningful for himself and everyone involved.”
Mullins’ Favorites
Favorite Sports Team: L.A. Lakers
Favorite Athlete: Russell Westbrook
Favorite Food: Fried Chicken
Favorite Movie: Split
Favorite TV Show: Rosewood
Favorite Musical Performer: Drake
