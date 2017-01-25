Is the unthinkable possible this week in District 10-5A?

The focus of most of those tracking District 10-5A girls basketball may have been on Mansfield Timberview and another of its epic battles with Mansfield Summit on Friday, but another game with almost as much on the line was being played by Mansfield Legacy.
The Lady Broncos gave themselves a bit of breathing room in the district standings with a win over fourth-place Red Oak, 68-55.
Lyric Turner scored 20 and Kesyln King added 15. Also in double figures was Cyliest Smith.
As is the case each season in a district such as 10-5A, there are always surprises, but no one knows what form, fashion or time it will happen.
“We definitely have to keep playing and not let up,” said Legacy head coach Michelle Morris. “This district is so tough, anything can happen.”
Legacy sits in third place at 6-3, and will host Midlothian and then play at Lancaster this Friday.
Mansfield Lake Ridge, in addition to its Summit visit, will host Lancaster in the early week game.
As for the Timberview and Summit game, it was tight all the way.
Timberview is 9-0 after a 50-45 win against Summit (7-2).
The first meeting between the two teams was a 30-point difference.
Summit head coach Dawn Mailloux-Smith had said earlier that emphasis this time of year is improvement and consistency.
“We want to be playing the best basketball in February,” Mailloux-Smith said last week.
That goal may well be on track for the Lady Jags. They’ll have an opportunity to continue their trend as they take on Waxahachie on the road before hosting Lake Ridge on Friday.
The target remains on Timberview’s back after the win over Summit.
The Lady Wolves, 24-2 overall, are ranked No. 2 in the state’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, behind Amarillo.
Amarillo and Duncanville are the only losses tagged on the Lady Wolves this season.
But if there’s an upset possibility, Red Oak may have as legitimate a shot as any when it plays at Timberview this week.
The first meeting between Timberview and Red Oak was a 61-58 Lady Wolves win at the Lady Hawks’ home court.
It would take a perfect storm for such an upset to happen, but that’s why they’re called upsets. The high level of play Timberview is generating can be tough to maintain.
But the focus isn’t on the perfect district record. That may be the end product, but it’s not the focus.
“The thing that is driving us now is the pursuit of excellence over the next few weeks,” said Timberview head coach Kit Martin.
“We want to continue building and getting better game by game,” Martin said.
Timberview will play at Midlothian on Friday.
Mansfield will continue to push for a turnaround with an upset of its own this week. The Lady Tigers, 2-7, will be taking on Fort Worth Paschal and traveling to Arlington on Friday.
