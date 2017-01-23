McDonald’s serves up All-American honor to Lady Wolves standout

Mansfield Timberview girls basketball standout Chennedy Carter has added yet another honor to her growing resume of work.
And the season is just heating up.
Carter, the 5-7 point guard for the Lady Wolves, was notified last week she’s been selected to the McDonald’s All American Games team.
The 40th annual game between the country’s top 24 girls players from across the country will take place March 29 at Chicago’s United Center.
Carter was named as a point guard for the West Team.
The honor is stacked on top of an already lofty list of accolades, including last season’s District MVP and all-state selection.
“Honestly, I’ve been thinking about it every day, and today I thought about it a lot,” Carter said last week.
The selection process was a welcome surprise for Carter, who said she took no proactive role other than wishing it would happen.
“If you applied for it, I’m sure I’d have been the first in line,” she said.
There was no need to apply for Carter, who is leading her team again this year to an almost certain playoff spot and another district title.
But Carter knows success at this stage of the season guarantees nothing. The Lady Wolves were undefeated until the 2015-2016 regional semifinals, where a loss ended a stellar season.
That experience is helping drive Timberview to work even harder this year. Carter has used her senior year to push herself to improve in all aspects of her game.
She noted her 3-point shooting has become as solid as her ability to drive the lane and to dish out assists. Carter said her 3-point shooting average was at 58 percent.
Attacking the rim and shooting from the outside are equally as threatening arsenals of Carter.
“My strengths are to create acceleration and change speeds,” she said. “It creates opportunities for me and my teammates.”
Carter is averaging 20 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and three steals per game.
Her game-high output was 46 points against Duncanville. Carter hit seven 3’s in that game.
Regardless of her effectiveness, Carter is ready to dish out another assist in discussion of the success of the team.
“I like the pressure, but I don’t have to have a perfect game every night,” she said. “My teammates work together to get it done. I don’t have to do that much every night.”
Entering this week, there are just five games remaining before the playoffs. Carter is already sensitive to the fact this will be her last opportunity to make a run at the state tournament.
“It goes by too fast, especially with two games in a week,” she said. “It’s just a journey and I’m enjoying the season. I’m glad to see us doing well. We might just be ahead of last year and we’re working toward the goal as a team.”
What she relishes are the big opportunities in big games.
“I like it when there’s a big crowd and it’s a big moment for a player to step up,” she said. ‘When a game is close, that’s when the numbers come out.”
After this year, Carter will be playing at Texas A&M and is welcoming the challenge.
“We’ll take it one thing at a time, but I’m ready for any challenge, even as a freshman,” Carter said.
Before she arrives in College Station, though, there’s still a few honors she’d like to take with her to college.
After already nabbing a district MVP and all-state award, Carter said a statewide Player of the Year, all-state, and state tournament win are still on her list. Plus one more distinction.
“I’d love to also be named Gatorade Player of the Year after the season,” she said.
