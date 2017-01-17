Summit girls have something to prove

As girls basketball teams begin the second tour through the district schedule this week, Mansfield Summit’s players are out to show what they’ve learned in the first half of the battle.
The Lady Jaguars were to take on Mansfield Legacy in the early week game and play at district-leading and undefeated (in district play) Timberview on Friday.
Summit sits in a familiar spot at 6-1 behind Mansfield Timberview (7-0) in the District 10-5A standings. No one has figured out how to pin a district loss on the Lady Wolves for over a year now.
The first meeting of Summit and this week’s opponents yielded a 65-32 win over Legacy and an 83-53 loss to Timberview.
But the goal for Summit is not to prove anything other than improvement.
“We try to put the emphasis on improvement and maintaining consistency,” Summit head coach Dawn Mailloux-Smith said.
Since the holiday tournament, Summit has been playing well and Mailloux-Smith said that trend is where the focus lies.
“We’re playing better and hitting our stride,” she said. “We’re doing well, getting rebounds and showing intensity on defense. It’s more about showing improvement and showing we’re moving forward. We want to be playing our best basketball in February.
“It is a big week for us to have Legacy and Timberview in the same week. We just don’t want any setbacks,” Mailloux-Smith said.
One reason the Lady Jags are hitting stride is the full return from injury of Amber Dixon.
Also, senior leaders Christina Baker and Khadija Kelly are fulfilling their roles and doing their jobs, Mailloux-Smith said.
“They’re finishing around the basket and hitting shots,” she said.
Other players, such as freshman Tommisha Lampkin, are adding experience.
“If we continue to grow and get stronger, that’s icing on the cake,” Mailloux-Smith said.
Summit is also cognizant of having to go on the road to face Waxahachie, Red Oak and Lancaster, teams which can be a threat on their home court.
Legacy, after its meeting with Summit, has its hands full with a stout Red Oak team at home on Friday.
The two teams are working to secure their playoff spots and seeding positions.
The first meeting between Legacy and Red Oak produced a narrow 56-53 Lady Broncos win.
Mansfield Lake Ridge has the tall task of taking on Timberview and Waxahachie this week. Those games certainly can play into the district equation.
While the Lady Eagles (1-6) look to find their rhythm, Waxahachie is tied with Red Oak at 3-4.
The first meeting between the Lady Indians and Lake Ridge produced a 43-42 Lady Eagles win.
In District 4-6A, Mansfield picked up another district win last week.
The Lady Tigers (2-5) posted a 57-43 with over Arlington Sam Houston. Bryanna Roseman, Halei Wortham and Adyson Bustillos all had double-figure performances for Mansfield.
This week doesn’t get any easier for Mansfield as it takes on district-leader Arlington Bowie, then North Crowley (4-2).
