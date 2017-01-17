Wolves standout also a great communicator

Mansfield Timberview has emerged as one of the top 5A boys basketball programs in the state this season, and Isaac Likekele is a big part of the reason why.
Coach Duane Gregory said that while Likekele can do anything that is asked of him, one of the things that makes him such a valuable part of the team is the way he communicates on the floor.
“Isaac brings a lot to the table for his team,” Gregory said. “He can score, rebound and dish out assists as well as direct the defense, whether he is on or off the ball. Among his most valuable contributions, though, are his communication skills.
“Isaac is a vocal leader. He has a high basketball IQ and understands the value of team chemistry. Having a voice like that in the locker room that teammates will listen to is key to our success.”
Likekele is averaging a double-double per game this season, and after upsetting Lancaster last Tuesday night, the Timberview junior said things are shaping up pretty well in district to this point.
“So far the season is going great,” Likekele said. “We’ve been having a lot of success lately. My expectations for me and my team are very high this season, but we can only achieve our goals by taking every game one step at a time.”
Likekele, who also enjoys theater and plays select basketball, said he tries to do whatever he can to help his team win.
“What I try to bring to the team is everything,” Likekele said. “Intensity, points, rebounds, leadership and just being a good teammate.”
Likekele, 16, said he is not sure about where he plans to attend college just yet, but said he will soon begin to schedule some visits.
Gregory said that Likekele is “one of the most unique people you will ever meet” and said the strength of his character rubs off on other people.
“He has the ability to relate to people from all walks of life. It doesn’t matter if he’s working with special-needs kids in Partners in PE class, competing in a hotly contested basketball game or just being a student-athlete on the Timberview campus, he is going to have a positive impact on those around him.”
Likekele’s Favorites
Favorite Sports Team: Charlotte Hornets
Favorite Food: Grilled cheese sandwich
Favorite Movie: Paid in Full
Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead
Favorite Musical Group: Boyz ll Men
