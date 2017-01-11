Wolves set to face yet another high-ranked foe

At different points this season, Lancaster, Mansfield Timberview, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Midlothian have all been ranked among the top 25 boys 5A basketball programs in the state.
Now, add another team to the mix in Waxahachie, which is the team that Timberview will host at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Timberview High School.
“Waxahachie is another very talented 10-5A team,” coach Duane Gregory said. “I expect them to want an up-tempo and physical game, so we will have to be intelligent possession to possession and pick what suits us best at that time.”
“Getting a break is not a luxury any of us have in 10-5A.”
The Wolves have played strong all season, especially in its district opener against Midlothian, where Timberview defeated the Panthers by 33 points.
Tim Johnson led the team in scoring with 23 points in the game, while Isaac Likelele scored 14 points and Chris Mullins added 12 points for the Wolves.
The gauntlet of competition that Timberview seems to face night in and night out makes for a difficult district campaign, but Gregory was quick to point out that everyone else is in the same boat.
“Getting a break is not a luxury any of us have in 10-5A,” Gregory said. “You have to be prepared and execute at a high level every night. It’s as much about mental toughness as anything else.”
Timberview wrapped up the non-district schedule with a record of 11-2, and Gregory said that he was pleased how his team performed.
“I felt like we improved as non-district came to a close,” Gregory said. “The Whataburger Tournament turned out to be a good tournament for us. We saw some adversity at times in non-district and had to find our way through it.
“The best thing was how the guys stayed together from a chemistry standpoint and listened to the right voices during non-district. We need that to carry over to make a good run in District 10-5A.”
Timberview moved up to No. 7 on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings for boys 5A teams, but Gregory said he is not concerned about his team becoming overconfident.
“I don’t believe it adds any pressure,” Gregory said. “I haven’t heard the team talking about it at all. This group understands the we are only as good as our last game and things that happened weeks ago won’t count for anything in our next game.”
