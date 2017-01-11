Jags standout takes care of business on, off the court

Amidst all the hoopla surrounding District 10-5A boys basketball is a team quietly having a good start to the season, and which could be a dark horse to claim one of the top four spots in the district standings.
Mansfield Legacy has played well throughout the non-district and tournament schedule this season, and has had some key contributors along the way.
One such player is Trevone Fuller, who has consistently been among the top two scorers on the team.
Coach Cornelius Mitchell said that Fuller is emerging into a exactly the kind of player he needs him to be for the rest of his teammates.
“What Trevone brings to the team is what all coaches want in players — confidence,” Mitchell said. “Trevone believes he is the best player on the floor, and he wants to prove it on every possession. Because of this, he is able to make big plays in crucial times, where most players would shy away. He is not afraid to fail and that makes him really good at times.”
Legacy pulled a major upset last Tuesday with a 51-43 victory over Lancaster, the top ranked team in the state, and Fuller, who scored nine points in the game, said he is pleased with how his team is playing as district gets underway.
“We are getting better and better day by day as a team,” Fuller said. “We work very hard, and we know our coach is pushing us in the right direction to win. So I feel like we are doing great at not just winning, but playing really hard on both ends of the ball.”
In addition to basketball, Fuller is a budding entrepreneur, preparing at the age of 17 for a life in the business world.
“I take business classes at Ben Barber (Career Tech) because after college, I want to own my business and have a little head start on it to know what it takes to do that and all the procedures on how to start one and to manage it,” Fuller said. “I don't exactly know what kind of business I want to start quite yet, but taking class at Ben Barber helps.”
Fuller's objectives for the 2016-2017 campaign are both team-oriented and personal.
“My goal for this season is that we make playoffs, because Legacy basketball hasn't been to the playoffs in forever, and for the school to not just make it, but go further than what people expect us to do,” Fuller said. “My personal goals are to lead the team to playoffs and hopefully get first-team all-district.”
