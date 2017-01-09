Legacy youth can help solidify standings position

With younger players helping round out the lineup for the Mansfield Legacy girls basketball team, the Lady Broncos can wrap up their first run through their district foes with a solid record.
Legacy must face Waxahachie and Lake Ridge this week to help keep its third-place spot intact.
The Lady Broncos are 3-2 in District 10-5A after a loss to Timberview last week.
Wins this week would solidify their third place spot in the district behind Timberview (5-0) and Summit (4-1) after the first trip through the district carousel.
The Lady Broncos will have another shot at Summit as the second round begins next Tuesday.
Even in the loss to Timberview, Legacy showed signs of maturing team play. That is breeding more optimism about what lies ahead.
“We played Timberview very well the other night and we’re playing well with a young team. I’m proud of what they’re doing,” said Legacy head coach Michelle Morris.
Waxahachie enters the matchup with the same record and will host the early-week game.
“We have to go to their place so we have to stay focused and stay with the game plan. We have the ability to get the job done,” Morris said.
With two more wins this week, Legacy will force others behind it to play catch-up as the new round of district games begin.
“That’s the goal,” Morris added.
Morris said the younger players are helping close the gap in inexperience to complement the play of just two seniors.
“We’re relying on the underclassmen, and I’m impressed with how we’re coming together and executing and staying poised in these competitions.”
There may not be a standout player, Morris said, but with three consistent players, the rest are bringing their best games to the table.
“We don’t have just one girl you have to stop, and anyone can score double digits,” Morris said.
Keslyn King and Harmoni Turner have been consistent in their offensive output, but Lyric Turner, Sophie Hannabus, Cyliest Smith and Kelci McHenry have all have solid contributions, as well.
The game with Lake Ridge will be on Legacy’s home floor on Friday.
In addition to Legacy, Lake Ridge will host Midlothian this week.
Timberview, which has again set the pace in the district, will take on Lancaster and host Waxahachie this week.
Summit will have Red Oak and Midlothian this week before starting the district cycle over again with Legacy on Tuesday.
In District 4-6A, Mansfield will play Arlington Lamar and then travel to Arlington Sam Houston.
Picking up at least one win this week can keep the Lady Tigers within striking distance of a playoff spot.
