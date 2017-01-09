Inexperience not holding Lady Jaguars back

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration Pause

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:46 Rangers owner thanks Arlington voters for approving ballpark funding

3:24 Dungeons & Dragons are alive and well in Arlington

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies