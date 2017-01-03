Legacy gets ‘ugly’ out of the way, ready for district again

After taking five days off for the holidays, it was time for several of the Mansfield ISD girls basketball teams to get back on the court and prep for Mansfield’s Spring Creek Barbeque holiday tournament.
The holiday event is a great opportunity to knock off rust and get back into top shape prior to the resumption of the district season this week.
Legacy had one practice prior to the start of the tournament and it wasn’t pretty, but the first game of the tournament didn’t give any hint as to the rough edges that had to be filed down.
“We got the ugly out,” Legacy head coach Michelle Morris said of the Tuesday practice before her Lady Broncos went out the next day and beat 6A Keller, 56-53, in the opening round.
“After practice, there was less ugly,” Morris joked.
The remaining games for Legacy were a challenge, having to face perennial contender Canyon in the next round.
Following a loss to Arlington Bowie, the Lady Broncos knocked off another 6A team, Arlington Lamar.
Those games, of course, only put wins and losses on the overall record for the season. The real issue is that the district season resumes this week.
Legacy goes into its early week game with Lancaster at 2-1 and will then face 3-0 Timberview on Friday.
The shift isn’t as dramatic as it may seem, as the flow of the season is a routine each year.
“Mentally, the girls approach every game the same,” Morris said. “All the kids know how to start, stop and start our flow again.”
Taking on the caliber of teams Legacy faced in the tournament will only immitate what they’ll find in District 10-5A.
Four of the teams – including Legacy – are ranked in the top 20 in the state, with Timberview taking the top ranking.
Timberview found the going tough, as well, falling in the semifinals to Amarillo for just its second loss of the season.
In addition to playing at Legacy on Friday, the Lady Wolves were hosting Midlothian early in the week.
Summit made its way to the finals against Amarillo in the holiday tournament and got a 49-47 win over the state’s second-ranked Canyon in the semis.
The Lady Jags are 2-1 in district and will get back into the district schedule with Lake Ridge and Lancaster this week.
