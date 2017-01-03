All Mansfield ISD boys hoops teams have shot at postseason

As the boys basketball non-district and tournament season wraps up and district competition gets set to resume, it is reasonable to expect that all five Mansfield ISD schools could rival for a playoff spot.
All five are playing competitively and have the talent to shake things up in their respective districts.
Mansfield is 6-4 through the first 10 games of the season and already opened up district competition with a 67-42 victory over Fort Worth Paschal before the holiday break.
Garrett Shaw, Donald Whiteside, Saiid Adibo and Evan McCarthy have all been averaging at or above double digits and the Tigers are hungry to get back to the postseason.
“Our team motto is to play hard, play smart, and play together,” coach Jason Speakes said earlier this season. “We feel like if we do those things, our team goals will all be attainable. But without question, it’s been several years since our last playoff berth, and we hope to revisit the postseason this year.”
For Mansfield Timberview, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches had the Wolves ranked 19th in the state among boys 5A programs and with good reason.
Timberview already defeated Red Oak in its district opener on Dec. 20, has played a difficult non-district schedule and competes in perhaps the toughest 5A district in the state.
The Wolves have been averaging double digits in points from Tim Johnson, Isaac Likekele and Chris Mullins and along with Lake Ridge has the best shot of claiming a hard-fought playoff spot from District 10.
“If you go into any game without the right mindset or intensity, you will have a hard time finding success in district 10-5A,” Timberview coach Duane Gregory said earlier. “There are too many good players, too many good coaches, too many good teams to be anything but ready to roll on game night.”
Lake Ridge has been among the top-ranked teams in the state this season and has been led by Sebastian Karwoski, Mike Adewunmi and Langdon Williams.
Tahlik Chavez has proved to be a great scorer for the Eagles this season as well.
Legacy and Summit have not gotten off to quite the start of some of the other teams, but have been competitive in nearly every game and appear to be on the cusp of a breakthrough.
Legacy defeated Grapevine, a playoff team in 2015-2016, at the MT Rice Tournament, and led against Midlothian, a top 20 team, after three quarters in the district opener before Christmas.
Malik Murad and Trevone Fuller have been leading the way offensively for the Broncos, and several other players, such as Brandon Reeves, Ryan Mata and Jalen Catalon, have been key contributors.
Jahmius Ramsey has been leading the way for Summit, which defeated 6A Arlington High School on Dec. 28.
The district schedule should be interesting for all the MISD schools.
Comments