Goals for holiday tourney similar for most Mansfield girls teams

The 14th Annual Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque girls basketball tournament will run from Dec. 28-30, and there seems to be a common thread among the goals for each of the Mansfield ISD teams.
The tournament will be hosted at four of the high school campuses, but it arrives on the schedule just after a few district games have already been played.
It’s an opportunity for teams to give the players a rest or to regroup before returning to district play.
And, the 32-team extravaganza is smack-dab in the middle of the holiday break, following a UIL mandated five-day hiatus from workouts.
So, what do teams look to accomplish with the four games they’ll get under their belt after all the holiday goodies?
Most are looking to get back on track with conditioning and fine-tuning the techniques they worked so hard to hone leading into the district schedule.
Legacy head coach Michelle Morris said it’s primarily about re-conditioning.
“We want to just get our legs back under us and get ready for district,” Morris said.
The Lady Broncos will start on Thursday with a 9:45 a.m. start against Keller on Legacy’s court.
Getting ready for district again means working to improve on their 2-1 start when they host Lancaster on Jan. 3.
Kate Goldberg, head coach at Mansfield, was as prepared as a holiday shopper with her list as to her Lady Tigers’ goals.
“To get our team prepared for district, knock the rust off, play competitive basketball, build team continuity and continue to grow as a cohesive unit,” Goldberg noted.
Mansfield, 1-2 in District 4-6A, will look to even its record when it hosts Arlington after the first of the year.
In the tourney, Mansfield will meet Austin Bowie at the early 8 a.m. start at the Lady Tigers’ court.
At Timberview, assistant coach Todd Monsey knew there would be a whiteboard checklist, but he was prepared with a simple but effective bit of advice for everyone.
“Our focus right now is to get some rest, focus on family and come back recharged on the 27th and prepare for the tournament,” he said, referring to the first practice opportunity for the team prior to the tournament.
Timberview is off to a 3-0 district start and will take on Midlothian on Jan. 3.
In the tournament, the Lady Wolves are set to take on Alvin ISD’s Shadow Creek Lady Sharks at another 8 a.m. start time at Timberview.
Lake Ridge played at Summit and faced Irving MacArthur at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Summit, 2-1, defeated Grapevine on their home court on Wednesday in the first round.
On Jan. 3, Lake Ridge and Summit will face each other as the district schedule resumes.
