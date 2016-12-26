Summit junior making up for late start to basketball

The Mansfield Summit boys basketball team has been competitive throughout the non-district season, and much of the what the Jaguars have accomplished can be attributed to the play of Roland Jamison.
The Summit junior has averaged double digits in points for the Jaguars, and coach Jason Mutterer said that he has been impressed with how much Jamison’s game has improved in an relatively short time.
“He is new to the game, because he started playing in seventh grade,” Mutterer said last week. “So all of his success has come because of his hard work, dedication and being open to coaching. He is one of the best pure shooters we have had at Summit. Currently, he is shooting 43 percent (54 of 125) from the three-point line and 82 percent from the free-throw line.”
The Jags were 2-6 through their first eight games, but Jamison said that things are improving and said he certainly tries to do his part to help that process along.
“The season started off slowly, but we are starting to pick things up,” Jamison said. “We all are putting in the time to get better and accepting our roles to contribute to the team effectively. Personally, I try to bring a high efficient offensive contribution to the team. I also can bring a good defensive motor to the team.”
Jamison, 16, who takes Pre-AP and AP courses while also taking engineering classes at Summit, is also an honor roll student and said that he must stay on top of things to maintain his GPA.
“It takes a lot of work into balancing basketball and making straight A’s,” Jamison said. “I just stay focused on everything I do and I apply myself to everything, also.”
Besides basketball and school, Jamison said he has another great passion in his life inspired by his family.
““I’ve been interested in ’80s and ’90s rock music since I was little,” Jamison said. “It all started when my granny and dad used to play it all the time.”
Jamison said he has a couple of objectives for this season.
“My goals this season are to be above 40 percent from the three-point line and break the record for most threes in a season,” Jamison said. “I also plan on keeping the contribution I bring to the team night in and night out.”
Comments