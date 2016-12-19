Jags enter district with clear-cut mission

5:48 Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:04 Roger Staubach praises Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:40 Randy Gregory 'hurt a lot of people' with suspension, Cowboys owner says

2:17 Jerry Jones talks about progress made by Randy Gregory

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history