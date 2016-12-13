Timberview, Lake Ridge don blue for ALS awareness

When the girls basketball district schedule begins this week with Tuesday’s game at Mansfield Timberview, the maroon of the Lady Wolves and the hunter green of Mansfield Lake Ridge won’t be seen.
Instead, there will be plenty of blue as the programs team up to promote awareness of ALS.
The “Blue-Out” game will support Mike Martin, the husband of Timberview head coach Kit Martin.
ALS — Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — is a neurological disease that causes muscle weakness and impacts physical function. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“Lake Ridge head coach Stephani Gray and our staff have been working to put this altogether,” said Timberview assistant coach Todd Monsey. “The entire community of Mansfield ISD has been remarkable in terms of support.”
The game with Lake Ridge will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. at Timberview.
The week won’t slow down after the emotion-packed district opener. The Lady Wolves will then play at Summit on Friday.
Before the start of the district season, Timberview had taken a full week of no scheduled games to prepare for what lies ahead.
“We fully respect Lake Ridge and Summit, so we took a week of preparation to start with our best foot forward,” Monsey said. “We hope it all works to our favor.”
The tournament and game schedule fell just right in order for Timberview to spend time on the practice court. It also gave the student athletes time to devote to their classroom responsibilities as finals approach.
Weeks of preparation for district have built up to this week’s games, but Monsey said scouting reports and information has remained with the coaches and will be rolled out to the players as each individual game approaches.
Timberview is returning nine players from last year’s single-loss team.
“They have all been here before and know the importance of a district championship and how to prepare for the postseason,” Monsey said.
The Lady Wolves are 11-1 heading into the stacked District 10-5A and Monsey said they are pleased with how they’ve been playing thus far.
“For being the first week of December, we’re happy where we are but we can’t stay where we are,” he said. “When big matchups come, we’ll have to be at our best.”
No doubt, as five teams in the district are ranked in the state’s top 20. Along with Timberview, Summit, Legacy, Waxahachie and Red Oak are all in the top tier.
“That’s how tough the district is. It’s by far the toughest in the region and may be the toughest in the state,” Monsey said.
One of the best teams in the state will have to stay at home for the playoffs, as only four teams will move on to the postseason.
Among other big games on tap this week, Summit will have to start the week at Legacy before the game with Timberview on Friday.
Both Legacy and Summit are coming in with strong records, with Legacy at 10-4 and Summit, 11-3.
Lake Ridge will play host to Waxahachie on Friday in another slate of tough games for the Lady Eagles.
Mansfield will also be launching its district schedule this week. The Lady Tigers, in District 4-6A, will open at Arlington Bowie and then host North Crowley on Friday.
