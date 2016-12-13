Well-rounded senior brings leadership, versatility to Broncos

Malik Murad is not just a versatile and talented high school basketball player, but a well-rounded student and young man as well.
The Mansfield Legacy senior scored 18 points against Temple on Dec. 1 to lead the Broncos to a 75-66 victory, and coach Cornelius Mitchell said that Murad brings a lot to the table.
“Malik is a player who can play multiple positions,” Mitchell said. “He handles well enough to bring it up the floor, yet can also cause havoc in the paint. He can also step out and knock down open shots. So Malik brings a part of the team that can help us to be successful a lot of different ways.”
The three-year varsity player is one of the Broncos’ team leaders but is not without his quirks.
“Malik really likes to focus,” Mitchell said. “He will sometimes talk to himself before games, during games and even after games. I think that helps him stay focused on playing as well as he can play. He also likes to get to the bench first after warm-up for his own quiet time.”
Murad, who will also run track this season at Legacy and is involved in community service projects, said he accepts his role on the team and tries to lead by example.
“I try to bring senior leadership and athleticism on both sides of the floor, but especially on the offensive end,” Murad said.
Murad is also a great music fan, with R&B and hip-hop among his two favorite genres, and adding that he also likes the classical piano.
“My favorite is Erik Satie’s Gymnopedie 1,” Murad said. “I really want to learn how to play piano.”
Murad said his goals for this season are to help lead the team to a district championship and the playoffs and that he personally would like to be a first team all-district selection.
In order to have a successful season in 2016-2017, Murad said it will take a couple of things.
“We have to make sure we are listening and being mindful of our coaching staff, and play tough as a team,” Murad said.
