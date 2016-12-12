Freshman steps in to continue Summit success

It’s just the start of the district schedule, but there’s already a key newcomer making waves for the Mansfield Summit girls basketball team.
Freshman post Tommisha “Misha” Lampkin has stepped into the Lady Jaguars lineup and is helping the returning players remain as productive as ever.
“I hope I can continue to do it,” Lampkin said of making solid contributions in her first year.
Lampkin is averaging over 12 points and 15 rebounds a game, and her goals are to improve in both areas.
“I think I can do both really well, but there’s not one (offense or defense) that’s better than the other. I want to be like LeBron and be versatile. He can do everything on the court,” Lampkin said.
It may be no surprise that the 6-2 Lampkin wears jersey No. 23.
“I don’t expect to be the only star. I want to contribute.”
Defense is still the area of greatest room for Lampkin to improve, she said, but noted with all her work, she has seen some improvement.
“I don’t always move my feet and just use my hands,” she said. “I can block shots if I don’t let people shoot over me, and I’ve got to quit drawing fouls.”
Lampkin said she’s yet to foul out of a game, though.
The improvement has come after an initial transition period for Lampkin early in the year as she got accustomed to the speed and pace of varsity basketball.
“I learned early that I’m not the only one that can play (at a high level) and I need to help my teammates all the time,” she said. “I don’t expect to be the only star. I want to contribute.”
The varsity pace and intensity will ramp up to a new level this week as the district season gets underway. Lampkin knows her education will take on a new dimension as the play becomes “for keeps.”
Being drawn into the team wasn’t anything of a concern for Lampkin. The team was very sociable, she said, and she was rapidly accepted by the returning players.
One initial ice-breaking moment earned Lampkin a nickname by her teammates.
Early in the year, after an injury to Lampkin on a particular appendage, the team bestowed upon her the name “Big Toe.”
“When we get into practice, they push me,” Lampkin said of the teammates. “If I have a bad day, they keep me going.”
