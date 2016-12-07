Leadership, not points, is focus for Lady Tigers point guard

Halei Wortham, point guard for the Mansfield girls basketball team, entered the season knowing her team expects her to be a leader and help make plays for others.
The 5-5 senior is in her fourth varsity season as a starter for the Lady Tigers and fully expects to make things happen on the offensive end – while the points are being racked up by other players.
“My expectations are to help my teammates score and give up the ball,” Wortham said.
If there is an occasion where Wortham finishes with double-digit numbers, it would surprise her.
“If I am (in double digits) it is a good night,” she said. “I like to pass first and score second.”
But put the ball in Wortham’s hands from long range and she may well end up with more than nine points.
Wortham has worked diligently on her long-range shooting and has been effective. Putting in the work has been something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Wortham admits that it is has taken some time to develop, but she’s become confident outside the arc.
“If I get the ball, I’m probably going to knock it down,” she said.
The other spot where Wortham can easily collect points is at the free throw line.
Recent stats have her shooting 95 percent from the line. It was at the end of her freshman year that Wortham began working on her free throw shot.
She acknowledged she hadn’t been a good free throw shooter until then and started putting in the work and turning the production around.
Mansfield head coach Kate Goldberg said Wortham gets to the gym an hour prior to practice to put in her own workout.
Along with her improved long-range and free-throw shooting, Wortham’s ability to pass the ball is coupled with a high basketball IQ and leadership skills. Plus, she has developed tenacity on defense.
Even with her height, Wortham’s scrappy play yields surprising rebounding and steals.
“I keep my hands active, and talking to my teammates can be distracting (to opponents),” she said. “I’m vocal all the time.”
The end goal, though, is for Wortham and the Lady Tigers to make a playoff appearance this year.
It’s been years since the Mansfield girls have entered the postseason, Wortham said, and she’d like nothing better than to end her career later in the year than usual.
“Thus far, the season is not what I want, but we still need to keep working hard and get ready for district,” Wortham said.
“It’s a game of mistakes. If you play basketball, you’re going to have mistakes,” she added. “But you learn. Some take longer to learn, but we’re pretty smart girls.”
The district season starts Dec. 13 at Arlington Bowie, but Wortham said she’s ready now and knows the new district alignment is as difficult as ever.
Among the elements hoped to make a difference for this year’s Mansfield squad is a different conditioning regimen, Wortham said.
Sprints are more of an area of concentration, and Wortham said she senses a difference.
“I think there’s a difference in making me quicker and more explosive,” she said.
Wortham is also driven to influence the mindset of her teammates of her as a leader. Goldberg is helping mold that leadership skill set in Wortham.
“Coach is always making sure that I’m helping the team do what we’re supposed to be doing. She’s always getting on me about being a leader and keeping the team focused,” Wortham said.
“When we go to practice, we know we need to learn to get better and push each other,” Wortham added.
That kind of leadership just takes a little nudge, though.
“She is an amazing teammate who values all of her teammates in each role that they may play, be it a subvarsity player, a player who comes off the bench or another starter,” Goldberg said of Wortham. “She recognizes that they are all important to this program and takes the time to show them how much she values their effort.”
While she is looking to play at the next level, Wortham is undecided thus far as to where that might be.
Regardless, when she moves on, she wants to be remembered as a player who played for the team and put the team first.
