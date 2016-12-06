Eagles to face tough test from former district rival

When the Mansfield Lake Ridge boys basketball team squares off with Arlington Seguin on Friday night, it will be playing a top 25 team in the state that is actually no longer from its own district.
The Cougars were 5-3 through their first eight games of the season and were ranked 16th in the state, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, among 5A teams as of Nov. 28.
Lake Ridge coach Donte Wilson said that he is anticipating a difficult match up with Seguin, which was a district rival before the UIL realignment, and that the Cougars are one of those teams that bring it every time they step on the floor.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Wilson said. “They are always a good team. They are going to come to play.”
The Eagles are accustomed to tough games, however, as they face three of the top 25 teams in the state in the gauntlet of high school basketball that is District 10-5A.
Midlothian, fellow district rival Mansfield Timberview, and the top team in the state, Lancaster, all hail from 10-5A and were all in the same TABC poll that had Seguin ranked 16 in the state.
“In the district we are in, you must play games like this to prepare,” Wilson said. “Every team in our district is pretty good.”
The Cougars averaged 49.4 points per game through the first eight contests of the season, with Kannon Jones scoring about 10 points and 3.5 assists per game.
Landon Black will be another player to keep an eye on for Seguin, with an average of seven points per game and 6.5 rebounds.
For Lake Ridge, Mike Adewunmi, Tahlik Chavez, Sebastian Karwoski and Langdon Williams have all averaged double digits in scoring this season, leading a team with a lot of offensive fire power.
“I believe we will match up well,” Wilson said. “We play with confidence, and we will give ourselves a chance to win.”
In order to defeat the Cougars and knock off one of the top 25 teams in the state, Wilson did not mince words and did not elaborate about what it would take.
“We must play Lake Ridge basketball,” Wilson said.
The game between Lake Ridge and Seguin will take place at 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Seguin.
