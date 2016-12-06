Tigers senior tries to lead through inspiration

Garrett Shaw is trying to help the Mansfield boys basketball team to the playoffs this season, and for him that means doing whatever it takes to inspire his teammates.
The Tigers senior forward has been a leading scorer throughout the season for Mansfield, and coach Jason Speakes said that Shaw brings a lot to the table.
“Garrett is a third-year varsity player, so he brings some much-valued leadership and experience to our program,” Speakes said. “He is a multi-dimensional player who scores, defends and is our leading rebounder. His game has grown and matured a great deal, and I hope to see it improve even more his senior season.”
Shaw said that the start to the season has been a bit of a mixed bag to this point, but said he is optimistic that his team can be successful.
“So far this season I’ve seen us play really well, and I have also seen us go through some early struggles,” Shaw said. “We can be a very good team if we all buy in and play our role.”
Shaw acknowledges as a senior leader on the Tigers squad that it really starts with him.
“I try to bring an all-around effort on the court,” Shaw said. “From playing hard defense and offense all the way down to rebounding.”
Shaw is a member of group called Tigers Untamed at Mansfield, which he describes as a “student support effort for sports at Mansfield,” and said his objectives for the season are both personal and for the program.
“Personally, my goals are to bring maximum effort each night and play the way I know I can and in a way that may grab attention from possible colleges,” Shaw said. “As a team, our goal is to make the playoffs and make a run.”
Shaw, 18, said Mansfield is more than capable of making the post-season in 2016-2017, but added that it will take a couple of things.
“For us to make a run in the playoffs, we have to learn to close out games,” Shaw said. “We’ve been in several close games this season and I feel like it’s making us better in late game situations. Closing out games will be crucial for our success late in the season.”
Comments