Broncos end one era, begin another

Mansfield Legacy’s football season, which ended at the hands of Highland Park in a 14-7 loss last Friday night in the 5A Division I state quarterfinals at AT&T Stadium, was a lot of things. It was exciting. It was historic. It was the furthest the program has ever advanced in the playoffs. It was also the end of an era.
For three years, Kendall Catalon has guided the Broncos’ offense. He’s also been one of the team’s unquestioned leaders. He won’t be on the field or in the locker room next season, but his younger brother will be. It’s safe to say the Catalon leadership torch has been passed on.
Jalen, a sophomore, admits he didn’t expect to have the impact he did this season.
“But as the season went on, I realized I can hang and do this,” he said. “That confidence just kept building up toward this game. Of course, I had the support of my team and they helped me out a lot.”
Head coach Chris Melson believes Jalen is already more than just one of the best players on his team.
“He’s such a great player,” Melson said, “that I don’t think you’ll find one better in the state of Texas. Anywhere. He’s unbelievable.”
It helped a lot having an older brother like Kendall around.
“It was really great,” Jalen said. “We built a stronger bond and we got even closer than we were before. It was amazing watching him play and just playing for him. You couldn’t ask for more than to play with your brother on this type of stage. It was just amazing and I’m glad I got to experience it with him and all my extended brothers on the team.”
“It was fun,” Kendall added. “I couldn’t ask for a better experience than playing with my brother and my teammates. Not many people get this chance and me and my brother made the best of it.”
Melson was plenty glad to have the two on the roster this season, and not just for their contributions on the field. Even as Legacy’s season hung in the balance last Friday night against Highland Park, Melson watched Kendall will his team on, getting it back in the game and pushing to a late chance to tie or win it.
“That’s called competing,” Melson said after the game. “He just competed his tail off. He did not want to quit playing. He’s a champion in every sense of the word, and I just love him. When the quarterback plays that hard and is that special, you’ve got a chance. The other guys kept believing and I thought we were going to get in there.”
The Broncos came up short last Friday, but Jalen is confident more history can be made at Legacy before his time is through.
“I believe in the people stepping up next year to get the job done,” he said. “I feel like we can make this run again.”
Even without his brother.
“It’s going to be hard, because it’s hard to let a playmaker like that go,” Jalen continued. “But you can’t stay in high school forever. We’ve just got to find people that can best fit in and just work with the coaches and see what they’ve got planned for us.”
Comments