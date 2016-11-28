Summit senior adds strength to arsenal

If Christina Baker of the Mansfield Summit girls basketball team seems to fight her way to the basket more this season, it’s because of what she was doing in the offseason.
Baker said she spent more time during the summer working on her strength and conditioning, mostly on squats. She said she managed 275 lbs. under the squat rack last summer.
Her summer was also filled with success in AAU competition, as Baker’s team played in national tournaments in Arizona, Atlanta and New Orleans.
Driving to the basket and taking on the defensive responsibility of guarding D1 prospects will come a bit easier with Baker’s added strength.
“I lifted a lot during the summer and tried to get in extra workouts,” Baker said.
The mindset is to be a more aggressive scorer for the Lady Jaguars.
“I do like to give assists but I’m looking to score. That’s more my role this year,” she said.
The goals for Baker, in addition to being more of an offensive threat, including improving on her defense, too.
The results thus far are favorable, as Summit moved to 9-4 heading into the holiday break, with the Lady Jags facing Mansfield this week.
“I feel like we’re in good position for early in the season,” Baker said. “We’re hungry and district is coming up, and we’re kind of in an underdog spot and some people doubt us.”
Along with 5-11 senior and returner Amber Dixon, Baker said Summit has a crop of good, young players including a young post, Tommisha Lampkin, that she feels could be the Newcomer of the Year. Khadijah Kelly is another key player for Summit this season.
Baker and Dixon help provide the needed leadership it takes to make a return to the playoffs and mount a sizable run in the postseason.
“One of my goals for this season is to help lead my team to get past the regional finals and get to the state tournament,” Baker said. That bracket spot is where Summit left off last season.
“The game feels like yesterday,” Baker said of the regional finals loss to Frisco Liberty, “but the process feels like a while ago.”
Last year, Baker was named to the all district second team, and she hopes her senior campaign yields a longer run and even higher accolades.
Baker knows there will be a transition to the next level of competition after her senior year, but is welcoming the opportunity to garner a college roster opportunity.
Comments