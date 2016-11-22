Lady Broncos’ new look to take shape

A few faces may be familiar, but fans will need to keep a program roster handy when watching the Mansfield Legacy girls basketball team early this season.
The Lady Broncos were making their first appearance at the Carrollton Ranchview tournament last week and it was a good opportunity for the new-look team to begin to put the pieces together.
“We working on a new and young team,” Legacy head coach Michelle Morris said. “They’re brand new and haven’t all played together. It’s exciting, though, because they’re full of talent. We just have to put it all on one page,” Morris said of the initial tournament outing.
Legacy has five returning players and four new varsity players this season.
Those five returners were part of a winning season, Morris noted. Legacy went all the way to the regional quarterfinals last year, so they are well-tested players.
“We’ve got new and young ones in the mix, even though they’ve been in the program,” Morris said.
The issues at hand in the early going are team chemistry and each player learning the nuances of their teammates.
An injury has sidelined one of the more experienced players, but others are ready to step up.
There are yet to be any key players which Morris was ready to name. Instead, she said that any player could be the key player at any time.
“There’s no dominant player, but they’re exciting to see. The sky’s the limit for these girls,” she said.
After the Ranchview tournament, Legacy was hosting Highland Park before traveling to Prestonwood next week as part of the Duncanville Shootout.
The Lady Broncos will play two other tournaments before they launch into district play on Dec. 13.
Morris characterized the make-up of the team as a very unique combination.
“The job is to get the kids to play together,” Morris said, noting the tournament competitions will go a long way in achieving that goal. “They’re a fun group and full of energy. I love to be around them.”
