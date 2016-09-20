Timberview golfer teamed with pro for Pebble Beach event

Aysis Azarcon recently received a huge honor when she was invited to play in the First Tee Open event at Pebble Beach this past week.
The Mansfield Timberview golfer is a member of the First Tee of Greater Dallas and was one of six golfers in the Fort Worth/Dallas area invited to participate in last week’s event. According to a news release, “the junior golfers will be teamed with 81 PGA TOUR Champions players and 162 amateurs as they compete for the pro-junior title at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course.”
Azarcon said competing on the hallowed golf course was a real thrill.
“So far, the first thing I noticed is how great the weather is,” Azarcon said in the midst of the competition. “The organizations have some awesome events for us as juniors and everyone else. Of course, there is a lot of golf.”
The Timberview golfer was paired with Tom Kite and finished two under par for the first round of the competition.
Azarcon said being selected to compete in the event was “truly exciting,” and said she definitely had some objectives for the competition.
“I hope to gather a stronger sense of the nine core values, as well as some insights from the pros and their caddies,” Azarcon said.
Timberview girls golf coach Lindsay Matthews said Azarcon’s invitation to the competition was a great accomplishment for the Lady Wolves golfer.
“It’s a great honor,” Matthews said. “She is one of 11 kids from Texas playing in the First Tee Open. There were three juniors chosen from the First Tee of Greater Dallas and she was one of them.”
Matthews said Azarcon was selected for the competition based on her skills as well as a written essay and her overall character.
The Timberview coach said that Azarcon has been hitting golf balls since the age of four, but did not start competing until she was 11.
“Her hard work and dedication to improving has brought her a long way the last couple of years,” Matthews said. “She practices almost every day for several hours and still maintains excellent grades. She is truly a remarkable young lady.”
Matthews said she also hopes that Azarcon takes away a couple of things from the competition as well.
“I hope she realizes that her hard work and dedication can take her to amazing places and allow her to experience extraordinary things,” Matthews said. “It’s important that these kids experience the fruits of their labor. She deserves it.”
