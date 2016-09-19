Eagles, Jags clash to open district

When two Mansfield ISD football teams lock horns on Friday night, fans know they will be in for an all-out war, and this coming Friday should be no different.
Mansfield Lake Ridge (2-1) and Mansfield Summit (2-1) will meet on the gridiron at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Vernon Newsom Stadium, and Lake Ridge coach Kirk Thor said he has a feeling his team will have its hands full.
“We’ve had some good games with Summit since we’ve opened, so I would expect it to be competitive,” Thor said. “MISD games are always fun because it draws greater community interest. Our MISD football coaches are all good friends but will be competitive for 48 minutes on the Friday nights that we play.”
Lake Ridge is coming off tough loss to Lancaster to open district last week and is looking to open up district with a win against the Jaguars to get back on track.
Summit is also coming off of a loss in its district opener to Waxahachie and would like to notch its first victory of the season against the Eagles.
Jaguars coach Channon Hall said that the fact that both of these teams are not only members of 10-5A, but also from the same school district, does give the game added significance.
“Being a district game makes the game extremely important,” Hall said. “Both teams being from MISD gives the fans something to talk about, but we are focused on district play. I expect them to be very well-coached.”
For the Jags to earn the victory against Lake Ridge, Hall said his team will need to continue to progress the way it has been.
“We just need to make sure we are getting better each week, day and game and let the chips fall where they may,” Hall said.
In order to pick up a win against Summit, Thor said his team will need to go out and play its game.
“We will have to play our brand of Lake Ridge football,” Thor said. “Our brand is aggressive defense and fast-paced offense. If we focus on those things, then we will play the best that we are capable of playing.”
Comments