Join us for Veterans Day Parade and honorary salute

Each Nov. 11, Americans across our nation observe Veterans Day, taking a moment to thank the millions of men and women who have bravely and courageous served our Armed Forces and ensured our liberty and freedom with their dedication and sacrifice.
This observance originated as “Armistice Day in 1919, commemorating the end of World War I. It was an annual observance as Armistice Day until 1938, when it became a National Holiday to honor our Veterans who have served our country.
This year, the City of Mansfield and Mansfield Churches FOR THE CITY are joining with the American Legion Post 624 and the Mansfield Independent School District to recognize and honor our local Veterans with the city’s first ever Veterans Day Parade. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans as well as their families and members of the Mansfield ISD ROTC and Band programs, will march as we celebrate their courage and their service. The parade begins at R.L. Anderson Stadium and will travel each on Magnolia to Wisteria Street and south to East Broad Street. The parade will pass in front of the Public Safety Building and back to R.L. Anderson, where an Honorary Salute will take place in the stands at 11:30 a.m.
Mansfield has a long history of sending our sons and daughters into military service to defend our country. Many of them, as well as other Veterans, have returned to our city and made this community their home. Some of them are continuing their public service by working for our city, our school district or other public or law enforcement agencies. We value their service to their country and their service to their community on the home front.
We are grateful to the numerous sponsors of this event, including every branch of our military, our police and fire departments, MISD and several local businesses and community groups, including Mansfield Churches FOR THE CITY. They have donated their time and money to help make this parade reflect our gratitude and support to our local Veterans.
This event allows us the chance to say “Thank You” for all they have done and for what they and their families have sacrificed. Actions and words may never be enough to repay what we owe our Veterans. In the “Grand Marshall” Jeep, I am honored to have as my co-pilot, Chief Master Sergeant Bill B. Beard, Retired U.S. Air Force. Please come out to the parade and the Honorary Salute and also encourage all Veterans you may know to join us so we can honor them. God Bless our Veterans!
Mayor David L. Cook
