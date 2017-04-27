Mayor invites city to day of prayer

On Thursday evening, May 4, Mansfield Churches FOR THE CITY will host the second annual National Day of Prayer event at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts. You will not find a better place to be on May 4 than this family friendly event!
National Day of Prayer is a national observance rooted in our country’s founding and continued by its leaders with an official designation for the first Thursday of May each year. Residents, community leaders and pastors from across our city will gather together like millions of other Americans that day and acknowledge the power of prayer to unify, heal and transform communities in our country.
In times of crisis and in times of great joy, prayer is a refuge. Prayer has the ability to bring comfort and clarity to the struggles many of us face in our personal lives and in the issues we as a community encounter. We are extremely fortunate in Mansfield that we have a group of pastors who feel called to support our city not only through prayer, but through leading our citizens to aid and support those in need. Mansfield Churches FOR THE CITY is dedicated to making a difference in our city and the National Day of Prayer observance is their way to give back to the community and address our concerns through divine intercession.
Please join us at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts as we pray for our city, pray for our schools, pray for our country and pray for our world. Through the power of prayer I truly believe we can make a difference in our city and in the lives of our citizens. Your first lady, Tonya Cook, and I will be there spreading the gospel and we hope to see you there!
Mayor David L. Cook
Mansfield
