Friends participate in North Texas Giving Day

Sept. 22 is North Texas Giving Day, an online giving event where people come together to raise as much money as possible for North Texas nonprofits from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Communities Foundation of Texas started it eight years ago as a way for people to support their favorite community organizations. For each donation of $25 or more processed through the Giving Day website, registered nonprofits will receive your donation, plus bonus funds.
The Friends of the Mansfield Public Library, the all-volunteer nonprofit that buys select items for the city’s library and puts on the annual Mansfield Reads program, is participating in its first Giving Day, with a goal of raising $2,500. This amount nearly covers the costs of supplies the group provides for the Summer Reading Club. Keeping our next generation reading is crucial during the long summer vacation to prevent kids from falling behind during the next school year.
To make our first Giving Day a smashing success, Mansfield Mayor David Cook and real estate professionals Roger & Beth Steinke of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company created giving challenges to encourage the Mansfield community to step up and support the Friends.
Here’s the deal: If 25 people donate $25 or more, Mayor Cook will donate $250 to the Friends. If 50 people make donations, Roger and Beth Steinke will contribute $500. That’s an extra $750 the Friends could receive if 50 individuals feel compelled to invest in education for our local community.
I hope you’ll channel the spirit of giving and donate to the Friends of the Mansfield Public Library, along with other organizations that serve our city. We cannot do anything for our community without financial support from within. Before the publication of this piece, three local leaders demonstrated their support. Now, I hope you’ll do the same.
If you’re in a position to contribute financially, please donate to our group on a day when your dollar goes even farther. Visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org and search for FOMPL to find our organization. Once you’ve given, tell the world why you took action and tag your message with #iSupportFOMPL. Thank you.
Lindsey Perkins Wade
Board member
Friends of the Mansfield Public Library
