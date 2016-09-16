Friends participate in North Texas Giving Day

1:01 $2.2 million house burns in Westover Hills early Friday Pause

1:04 Kitten's last seconds on busy road captured on Russian highway camera

1:33 Denton hands Timber Creek first loss

0:45 In an area known for monster bass, store casts a line of kindness

0:31 Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott doesn't think he did anything well in season opener

2:11 Fifty Shades Darker trailer

2:18 Burglars hit nonprofit animal shelter in Fort Worth

0:24 Offense gives Rangers a chance late

1:08 Jeff Banister calls Derek Holland start "a mixed bag"

1:07 Derek Holland doesn't make excuses after Rangers' loss