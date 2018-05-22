Parents arrested after children are found in a hot car in Burleson

Two parents were arrested on Saturday after they left their 1-year-old and 3-year-old children unattended in a car with the windows slightly open.
There was also loose marijuana in the car, including on the children, police said.
Hamud Mohamed, 22, and Mersadez Young, 20, of Fort Worth face charges of child endangerment and were transported to the Mansfield jail before being transferred to the Johnson County Jail, according to Burleson and Mansfield police.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, the parents left their children in a parking lot at Burleson Commons along with the children's 14-year-old uncle, police spokeswoman Deanna Phillips said in a statement.
After awhile, the teenager notified them he was going to get a drink and left the vehicle, she said. The parents didn't return to the vehicle to supervise the children.
Burleson police said "an observant bystander" saw the children in the car and called police, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
When officers arrived, they found the children had been unsupervised in the hot vehicle for about 15 minutes and were sweating heavily, Phillips said. Officers also found loose marijuana in the car and on the children, she said.
"This good Samaritan most likely saved two lives," police said in the Facebook post.
The parents were arrested and the children were taken to an area hospital as a precaution and released to family members after a Child Protective Services investigation, Phillips said.
