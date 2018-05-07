New faces coming to Mansfield City Council and school board

A 12-year City Council incumbent was defeated by less than 150 votes in Saturday’s elections, the results of which will bring several new members to city and school leadership.

Place 4 Challenger Casey Lewis received 53 percent of the vote to oust incumbent Darryl Haynes, according to unofficial Tarrant County results. The narrow race was decided by 147 votes. A total of 2,470 votes were cast.

Lewis, a 31-year-old Realtor, campaigned on bringing property tax relief to homeowners and focusing more on needed infrastructure rather than costly projects like the Mansfield StarCenter.

Haynes, a 65-year-old risk manager who was first elected in 2006, supported the StarCenter and the council’s controversial decision to build 330 apartments as part of The Shops at Broad.

Mansfield Councilman Darryl Haynes lost the May 5 election to Place 4 Challenger Casey Lewis, not shown, by 147 votes, according to unofficial results. Star-Telegram archives

"I'd like to thank Darryl Haynes for his service to Mansfield for the past 12 years," Lewis said. "I'm excited about the future of Mansfield and ready to begin work with the new and current City Council members."

The Place 3 race brings a familiar face back to the council as Mike Leyman garnered 63 percent of the vote to defeat Brent Parker.

Leyman, a 70-year-old retired police chief, served on the council from 2007 to 2011. He has said he wants to give back to the city that’s given him and his family so much. Incumbent Stephen Lindsey did not seek re-election.

Mike Leyman Courtesy

The Place 5 race was razor-thin, too, with 222 votes separating the two candidates. Julie Short, a 47-year-old Realtor, won with 54 percent of the vote against Tamera Bounds, a 59-year-old regional rehab director.

There were 2,470 votes cast. Longtime Councilman Cory Hoffman did not seek re-election after 12 years on the council.

Volunteers win school board races

The winners of Places 2 and 3 in the Mansfield school board race are longtime volunteers and fixtures on Mansfield campuses.

For the Place 1, Desiree Thomas, a 47-year-old professional volunteer, received 69 percent of the vote to defeat Kevin Robedee, a 47-year-old teacher.

The special election to fill Place 3 on the school board went to Randall Canedy, who received 59 percent of the vote. His opponent, Marvina Robinson, garnered 40 percent.

Canedy, a 65-year-old bank president, served as president of the Mansfield ISD Education Foundation and has said he wanted to continue volunteering.

Last year, longtime Trustee Sandra Vatthauer was appointed to Place 3 to fill the spot vacated by Michael Evans. Vatthauer has stepped down from the seat. Canedy will finish the unexpired term and Place 3 will be back on the ballot in May 2019.

Place 1 incumbent Michelle Newsom, a 43-year-old vice president of operations, ran unopposed for her second term on the school board.