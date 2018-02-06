Filing for local elections in full swing

Some new faces have entered the races for Mansfield City Council and school board. There are also some familiar candidates seeking reelection.
Filing runs until Feb. 17 for the both races.
Early voting starts April 23 and ends May 1. Election day is May 5.
City Council races
The City Council has three spots up for election this year. Here’s a quick look at who’s filed so far. All are three-year terms.
Place 3
Mike Leyman, 70, filed to run for Place 3 last week. The retired police chief served on the council from 2007 to 2011. He left in the middle of his second term so he could run for the Texas House of Representatives District 96. His run at state office was unsuccessful.
He ran for Place 6 on the City Council in 2017 but was defeated by Terry Moore.
During his four years on the council, Leyman represented Mansfield on transportation matters at the North Texas Council of Governments.
"I really enjoyed that work helping to get 360 brough to mansfield," Leyman said. "I’ve always enjoyed public service. I was in it over 40 years and i would like to continue my service to the city."
Place 3 incumbent Stephen Lindsey has not filed for reelection.
Place 4
Incumbent Darryl Haynes, 65, is seeking a fifth term on the council. The risk manager was first elected in 2006. He said he’s running for reelection to continue making Mansfield less dependent on property taxes, especially with the Texas Legislature considering reforming the system in 2019.
"The passion is still burning inside to serve all the citizens of Mansfield and it’s important we protect our quality of life that we all moved here for," Haynes said.
He’s also proud of the city’s AAA bond rating from Standard and Poor’s. It’s the highest rating a city can receive.
"The long-term planning, sustainability strategies that will help reduce our dependence on total property tax revenues makes us ready for when the state does their part with property tax reform," Haynes said.
Place 5
Tamera Bounds is no stranger to Mansfield politics, having run for council and regularly attending the meetings.
The 59-year-old regional rehab director frequently challenges the council on key issues and said she wants to move Mansfield forward together.
"Mansfield is growing really, really fast. Anywhere you drive we have traffic problems," Bounds said. "We really have trust issue with the current council members. We’re going to have to do it together, that means the people and the city. And transparency and involvement with this community."
She’s served as president of the Woodland Estates homeowners association for six years. She also served on the committee to overhaul Mansfield’s gas well ordinance. She currently sits on the Construction Codes Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
School board
The Mansfield school board has three spots up for reelection this year. Place 1 and 2 are three-year terms. Place 3 is for an unexpired term that ends May 2019.
Place 1
Incumbent Michelle Newsom is seeking a second term on the school board. The 43-year-old vice lists her occupation as vice president of operations.
She’s proud of what the board has accomplished in the last three years and wants that to continue.
"It’s the most incredible volunteer position that you can have, touching so many people and doing so many great things for the students and the district and community as a whole," Newsom said.
Place 2
Desiree Thomas filed to run for Place 2. The 47-year-old listed her occupation as professional volunteer. She’s lived in Mansfield for 21 years and has volunteered in various committees for attendance rezoning, strategic planning and bond planning over the last 15 years. She’s also been a fixture in various parent groups. Now she wants to continue that on the school board.
"You’ve got a lot of lives and lot of futures in your hands on the decisions that you make," Thomas said. "I want to help, i want to see what I can do to help this district get better. It’s about how can we improve and how can we help it get better and better."
Place 3
Joshua Spare filed to run for the unexpired term on Place 3. The 47-year-old IT director currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission in Grand Prairie but his term expires this May.
He was among the nine candidates who ran for Place 6 on the Mansfield ISD board of trustees last year.
He comes from a long line of educators. His grandfather was a superintendent who served on the department of education, his father was a principal and his mother was a teacher.
"It’s in my blood to love education," Spare said. "We need to keep up with the growth in the district. I think I can bring my financial knowledge from my business experience and serving for cities to help maintain the growth."
Randall Canedy also filed to run for the unexpired term at Place 3. The 65-year-old bank president was a fixture on the Mansfield ISD Education Foundation for many years as they delivered grants to teachers across the district. He was also involved in the schools where his children attended.
He said he’s been impressed with the district’s school board leadership and now he wants to join them.
"I saw all the great things that the district was doing and how they supported the district," Canedy said. "We all talk about the kids and that is absolutely what it is all about. The one thing that we as parents and we as citizens take for granted is the quality of our educators in our district. The miracles that they create every day by working with our kids."
