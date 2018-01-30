Mansfield building products manufacturer, Oldcastle Precast, completes expansion

Oldcastle Precast will increase employment by 10 percent and double its annual output thanks in part to the expansion of its existing facility in Mansfield. The nearly two decade old business added 11,000 square feet of new manufacturing space.
"This expansion is a critical step in providing the products and services that the local construction industry needs to expand and grow,” said Philip Shoults, Vice President & General Manager, Oldcastle Precast. “We are doing it with the most modern, technologically advanced equipment and the most dedicated and professional employees in the industry."
Total investment was just over $4 million, with 95 percent of the project proudly using American-made products and resources, Shoultz said.
KDW, a Houston-based Design/Build firm, designed and built the new space, a pre-engineered metal building with a 50-foot crane extension and 12-foot deep concrete pit to accommodate a precast pipe and manhole mass production machine.
Situated on a 25-acre site at 1100 Heritage Parkway in Mansfield, Oldcastle Precast currently operates in 67,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 6,500 square feet of office space.
The facility opened in 1999 to provide engineered product solutions for infrastructure projects including water, communications, energy and transportation.
