Methodist Mansfield celebrates New Year with first born baby

By Lance Winter

January 02, 2018 12:00 PM

Lydia Marissa Farris couldn't wait to get the new year started.

The baby girl was Methodist Mansfield Medical Center's first baby of the new year arriving at 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Her parents, Thomas and Teresa Farris, said they were "thrilled" to welcome her to the family.

Teresa gave birth to a healthy baby girl with the assistance of Dr. Natalie Moore.

The couple are residents of Duncanville. Thomas is a welding teacher at Duncanville ISD.

The new parents received a gift basket full of items including a new baby book to help Lydia get a head start on reading as part of the Read to Me program.

All babies born at Methodist Mansfield receive a new baby book provided by the Methodist Mansfield, Mansfield Sunrise Rotary, and Mansfield Independent School District to help them get a head start on reading.

