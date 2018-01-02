Methodist Mansfield celebrates New Year with first born baby

Lydia Marissa Farris couldn't wait to get the new year started.
The baby girl was Methodist Mansfield Medical Center's first baby of the new year arriving at 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her parents, Thomas and Teresa Farris, said they were "thrilled" to welcome her to the family.
Teresa gave birth to a healthy baby girl with the assistance of Dr. Natalie Moore.
The couple are residents of Duncanville. Thomas is a welding teacher at Duncanville ISD.
The new parents received a gift basket full of items including a new baby book to help Lydia get a head start on reading as part of the Read to Me program.
All babies born at Methodist Mansfield receive a new baby book provided by the Methodist Mansfield, Mansfield Sunrise Rotary, and Mansfield Independent School District to help them get a head start on reading.
